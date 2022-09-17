Hà Nội told to co-operate with ministries, agencies on digital transformation

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam on Friday asked ministries and agencies to closely cooperate with Hà Nội People’s Committee to address problems faced by public administrative service users.

Once the problems were solved, people could save time and costs when they applied for public administrative services while State employees could have more time and opportunities to understand people, Đam said.

Đam who is also deputy chairman of the National Steering Committee on Digital Transformation met with the city’s authorities on Friday to examine the implementation of the population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation project.

Đam said that thanks to favourable conditions, Hà Nội was chosen as a model to implement the project launched early this year.

The city needs to make efforts and complete the project’s targets, Đam said, adding that departments and agencies in the city must coordinate closely with each other to overcome difficulties during the project implementation.

Deputy Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Lê Hồng Sơn said that the city issued implementation plans with specific goals and solutions.

Sơn said that citizens could use 21 out of 25 essential public services integrated on the National Public Service Portal, the City Public Service Portal and public services portals of ministries and agencies.

The city has restructured the electronic process and completed the integration of three online public services on the City Public Service Portal including the registration of birth, marriage, and death.

The city also used data from the National Database on population to handle administrative procedures for citizens.

The city’s departments and agencies prepared conditions for technical infrastructure, information technology and software, and restructuring to receive and handle essential public services on the Public Service Portals according to the roadmap of Project 06.

The city has updated nearly 13.6 million records on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 4.4 million health insurance card holders in the city had their information updated on the national database, so they can use citizen identification for medical examination and treatment.

As many as 503 medical examination and treatment facilities can use citizen identity cards to search for medical examination and treatment history.

As a result, citizens have used their citizen IDs for medical examination and treatment at medical facilities a total of 56,710 times.

As of August 15, the city has updated information on 473,000 workers and employers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 441,000 of them received support worth a total VNĐ392.4 billion.

Sơn also pointed out difficulties during implementing the project including people’s limitations in using and applying information technology, connection issues among databases and data systems or slow equipment procurement.

As per Project 06, this year, the old and new versions of citizen IDs will be integrated, enabling the e-identification of all citizens.

The connection and sharing of data between the national population and tax databases has been completed in the first quarter of 2022, while personal papers, including health insurance cards, driving licences, job licences, and vaccination certificates, will be integrated into the citizen IDs and the e-identification app VNEID. In 2022, e-authentication will be used for all information provided on the citizen IDs and VNEID.

In the 2023-25 period, e-identification and e-authentication are expected to be applied to all people conducting administrative procedures at one-stop-shop offices at all levels.

Meanwhile, in 2022-2023, the e-identification and e-authentication system will be upgraded, completed and applied in e-transactions serving socio-economic development. — VNS