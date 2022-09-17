Entrepreneur Mother of 3 Produces, Writes, & Self-Funds Own Reality TV Show

Jessica Hernandez Park is the mastermind behind the already popular show, Med Spa Life: Atlanta.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Self-made entrepreneur and mother of three, Jessica Hernandez Park , has made it to the big leagues by producing, writing, and self-funding her own reality TV show, Med Spa Life: Atlanta. The founder of Park Ave Cosmetic Center , a top-rated med spa in the North Atlanta area, Jessica is proving to the world that a young gal with limited resources and a lot of ambition can realize their wildest dreams with hard work anddetermination.The reality show is unique in its premise to go behind the scenes to examine what it’s like to own and operate a med spa.“Blending inspirational makeovers and eye-popping medical procedures with juicy personal and professional drama, Med Spa Life is a fascinating and inspiring series for a modern audience,” Jessica says. “In the half-hour show, we showcase the dramatic personal and professional lives of myself and our staff, while we work together to create aesthetic makeovers for new and current patients. If you like Vanderpump Rules, Grey’s Anatomy, and Botched, this show is definitely for you!”Jessica’s own story is in itself remarkable. Moving from Puerto Rico to the United States to pursue the American dream when she was just nineteen, Jessica was taken on by a NYC-based tech company. It was a career in which she excelled, but her ultimate dream was to pursue her passion in the space of beauty and wellness. Together with her husband, Jessica finally took the plunge, and converted a beautiful old movie theatre in Roswell, Georgia, into a medical spa. And she hasn’t looked back since.“I can’t say it was easy,” she says, “and there were times when I thought I was chasing an impossible dream. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished!”For more information about Jessica or Park Ave Cosmetic Center, please visit https://www.parkavecosmetic.com/ . To watch Med Spa Life: Atlanta, click here. About Park Ave Cosmetic CenterPark Ave Cosmetic Center is a unique medical spa combining a serene wellness environment with the newest aesthetics procedures. Founded by Latina mom, Jessica Park, the spa menu features minimally invasive procedures such as fillers, Botox, lasers, PDO threads, nonsurgical facelifts, skin tightening, medical facials, medical skincare, weight loss therapies such as lean sculpt pro, relaxation therapies such as flotation sensory deprivation, and salt infrared sauna.