Weight Loss Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Weight Loss Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027"

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global weight loss market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.69% during 2022-2027. Weight loss refers to a reduction of the total body mass index (BMI), such as body fat, bone mineral deposits, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue. It aids in minimizing the risk of heart diseases, reducing blood pressure, and managing the sleep cycle. It comprises the consumption of a balanced diet, including vegetables, fruits, and nutrient-rich food products, and adopting an active lifestyle. It also involves physical activities, such as walking, jogging, running, cycling, swimming, weight training, interval training, yoga, and Pilates.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity, high cholesterol levels, and diabetes, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the need for weight loss around the world. In addition, the rising health consciousness among the masses on account of hectic work schedules, unhealthy dietary patterns, and sedentary lifestyles of individuals is driving the adoption of a nutritious diet and weight loss program. It can also be accredited to the growing influence of social media and the rising consciousness among individuals about their physical appearance. Moreover, the increasing number of fitness and yoga centers and health clubs that help in sustaining healthier lifestyles is driving the market.

Apart from this, the rising consumption of dietary supplements in daily routines for improving overall health and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is contributing to the market growth. The increasing awareness about surgical procedures, such as bariatric surgeries, liposuction, panniculectomy, abdominoplasty, excisional body lifts, and naturopathy-induced weight loss solutions, is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, several governing agencies are introducing incentives and wellness programs to promote the adoption of weight management techniques, including yoga and exercise sessions which are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the increasing influence of celebrities and social media influencers that are encouraging a healthy lifestyle through social media platforms is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Additionally, product manufacturers are introducing smart bands with increased battery life, multiple sport modes, and health tracking functionalities that are anticipated to impel the growth of the market. There is a rise in the launch of mobile applications for constant monitoring, which promote exercise for weight loss to enhance the experience of the user on account of rapid digitization, considerable reliance on smartphones, and rising penetration of high-speed internet connections. This, in turn, is also projected to provide a favorable outlook in the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)

Brunswick Naturopathy

Gold's Gym International Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF

Jenny Craig Inc.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd (TPE: 1736)

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)

Medtronic plc MDT

Nutrisystem Inc.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of diet, equipment type, service, gender, age group and geography.

Breakup by Diet:

Supplements

Meals

Beverages

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Equipment



Strength Training Equipment



Others

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment



Non-Invasive Equipment

Breakup by Service:

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Service

Surgical Clinics

Online Weight Loss Programs

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Breakup by Age Group:

Below 15 Years

15 to 30 Years

31 to 60 Years

Above 60 Years

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

