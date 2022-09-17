Sierra College Fall 2022 Semester Begins with Improving Enrollment, Enhanced Support for Student Success, and a Redesigned and Updated Website

Fall 2022 semester instruction at Sierra College began on August 22 with improving enrollment, new comprehensive support programs for students, and a redesigned website.

"The year is off to a great start," said Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan. "Enrollment is up this fall and we look forward to supporting our students with their educational goals."

Student Services & Support

Sierra College students this year will have access to a new comprehensive, intentional suite of services with Sierra Supports, a dedicated proactive success network to help students succeed every step of the way. Students are supported with an assigned team including a counselor, support specialist, and financial aid professional who will be in regular contact to help students make progress towards their goals.

More information on Sierra Supports and other student services is available at http://www.SierraCollege.edu/Supports.

Access to Campus and Free Public Transit

The Sierra College campuses and locations in Rocklin, Nevada County, Tahoe-Truckee, and Roseville Center are open and parking permits are not required for students for Fall 2022.

Students can take advantage of free bus transportation by simply showing a Sierra College ID when they board any Roseville Transit, Placer County Transit, Auburn Transit, Nevada County Connects and/or Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) bus.

More information is available at http://www.SierraCollege.edu/RideFree.

Redesigned and Updated Student-Centric Website

Sierra College this year introduced an updated student-centric website that better represents the opportunities and services available with Sierra College. The Sierra College website is our most important public-facing communications tool, and with an updated mobile-friendly design and new content management system, users can navigate intuitively on any device and content owners will find it easier to maintain.

The website design is based on input from focus groups including current and prospective students, faculty and staff, and industry best practices. The website supports a goal of the district Equity & Student Completion Guided Pathways Strategic Plan. The site was developed by the Sierra College Marketing Department with support from an extended Website Redesign Project Team representing stakeholders across the college, and in partnership with web design agency iFactory.

