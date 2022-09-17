Renowned author Dennis Wong turns to poetry and memoir to channel his emotions as he is honored for excellence and longevity in the industry

From writing a powerful memoir to working as a nursing assistant, author Dennis Wong is known to bring his experiences in his relationships with people at the core of his books, which aim to inspire, stir, and excite readers.

Best-selling author Dennis Wong continues to take the global spotlight with his impressive books, including the highly rated memoir, “The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong.”

Born in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, Mr. Wong's “The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong” is his first self-published book in collaboration with Bookwhip Press.

“The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong” is a biography of Wong's mother in January 2018. It began as a term paper in a Psychology course that he took in 2005 entitled “Senior Biography of My Mom Aged 77”. His mother's Chinese middle name means outlook apricot, which represents female elegance, and the huge seed is ovoid shaped like the eyes of Oriental beauty.

Desiree Abrahams, in a review, described the memoir as “lovingly written” as she praised Mr. Wong for coming up with such an impressive book.

“As somebody with Chinese ancestry, I know how hard it can be to talk to your mom, let alone write a whole book about her. I'd be running for the hills! But Apricot Outlook is so lovingly written and filled with so much candor, it may just change my mind about that. It's a great way to understand why some parents are the way they are, the family drama, and how it is to navigate two cultures at the same time,” writes Desiree.

Meanwhile, Cathryn Elwyn said "The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong" offers readers a chance to understand a different culture.

“Moving, touching, and sometimes heartbreaking Dennis Wong shared that this book started as a term paper for a Psych class, and it's amazing how far that paper has come, being transformed into a full-on book. It's both gentle in its treatment of the subject matter and unflinching in its search for truth. It also offers a chance to understand a different culture,” explains Cathryn.

Mr. Wong recently retired from Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, California, where he served as a nurse aide in the operating Room section and became a licensed vocational Nurse doing home health care. His entry into the medical industry was paved by his exploration into the paint sales industry, where he felt drawn to pursue a career in healthcare.

Mr. Wong has earned an Associate of Arts in Retail Marketing from Chabot College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management- Personnel and Industrial Relations from California State University, Hayward.

Given his illustrious tenure, he was given the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who in 2020. In addition, as a sterile processing technician, Mr. Wong volunteers with Surgical Missions to Guatemala and Ecuador.

In his writing career, Mr. Wong went on with the apricot theme, this time presenting an app story that travels to another town to better itself takes on bullying incidents, and receives its reward in the end in “The App I Cot Journey to Plumville -Empowering Kids to Overcome Adversity.”

On the other hand, the App I Cot sequel, "The App I Cot Goes to College," served as a continuation of his journey to college and graduation as an engineer. He's toured all around the globe before deciding to settle down and start a family.

His other book, “Appy Overcomes Covid,” revolves around how kids and families deal with pandemic-induced lockdowns, where they had to deal with many uncertainties, fears, and anxiety. In the last Appy book, “Appy Retires,” Appy reflects and finally enjoys his fruitful endeavor.

Those who want to learn more about Dennis Wong and his impressive books may visit www.booksbydenniswcwong.com for more information.

Writers' Branding, a full-service self-publishing company, has been leading the pack in bringing out the top-rated book to the public, providing many authors exclusive access to publicity.

Media Contact

Writers' Branding

Kate Miller

7 Wrightstown Cookstown Road, Unit 8

Cookstown

NJ 08511

United States