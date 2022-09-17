Viking Capital: "Time is Running Out on IRS Rule for Real Estate Investing"

Viking Capital warns investors that time is running out on the IRS rule about cost segregation and rapid depreciation. According to IRS rules, 2022 is the last year that 100% of a qualified real estate investment works as a write-off!

Beginning in 2023, this tax rule begins phasing out through 2026. For real estate investors, that means they can only claim 80% deprecation for an investment property in 2023. After that, in each subsequent year, bonus depreciation declines until the write-off becomes only 20% for properties put into service by January 1, 2027.

However, there is still time to capitalize on the 100% bonus depreciation available to real estate investors before the end of 2022. Viking Capital recommends purchasing property that can operate as a rental property (generating income) before January 1, 2023.

Viking Capital also recommends a solution requiring less legwork for investors, like physicians and busy business professionals, while optimizing bonus depreciation before year end (and delivering better returns). Investing in a multifamily real estate syndication means investors can leave the asset purchase and management to the syndication manager while qualifying for bonus depreciation at 100% of their invested dollars.

Why Choose Multifamily Investment Syndication

As busy physicians, Viking Capital founders Vikram Raya and Ravi Gupta realized that working more hours wouldn’t help them build the wealth or lifestyles they wanted for their families.

So they developed Viking Capital with a mission to help physicians and investors achieve financial freedom so they can live the lives they’ve always wanted. The company does that by helping accredited investors invest passively in multifamily real estate syndications (group investments).

Passive investing through multifamily investment syndication is the best wealth-building for busy physicians and professionals. It’s the only investment that delivers cash flow, appreciation, equity, and tax benefits—without the hassles of being a landlord, so investors can focus on what matters most.

Multifamily properties are recession-resistant investments that deliver optimal returns for investors. The Viking Capital Team prides itself on conservative projections when selecting low-risk investments with high-yielding value-add potential.

Reach out to Viking Capital and learn more about how to invest through the Viking Wealth Fund and take advantage of a 100% tax write-off in a conservative high-yield investment before January 1, 2023.

About Viking Capital

Since its inception, Viking Capital has acquired $600 million in assets through 24 properties and 5,035 units and raised $100+ million in equity with an investor club of more than 1,000 investors.

