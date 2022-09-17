Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.

The good news for IMCI and its clients can be excellent for shareholders. In fact, investors are starting to pay attention. Volume yesterday reached its highest mark since early August. And because its recent gains came on the heels of high volume, it's an indicator that the 25% gain could be the precursor of better times ahead. Those subscribing to the theory that volume precedes price will think so.

Still, investing in theories is speculative at best. IMCI is beyond that, doing its part to ensure they create shareholder value from the intrinsics created and the inherent potential of best-in-class software solutions. And as good as the new integrations are to keep revenues growing, investors should look past that headline and understand that it's just one part of IGI CyberLabs' focus on delivering vulnerability management solutions through Nodeware. That's not to say Nodeware® isn't deserving of attracting the recent lion's share of attention. It is.

It's a vital and best-in-class asset for IMCI and is expected to drive numerous integrations and add value to other tools in the market that further the mission of better cyber hygiene for IMCI's MSP partners and customers. If so, valuations at these levels present genuine ground-floor opportunities for investors.

Growing An Impressive Client List

Remember, at their core, these integrations drive greater exposure and growth for Nodeware and increase the number of mid-market customers' awareness of the benefits of lightweight, continuous scanning. Enthusiasm about the product is growing. Janet Schijns, CEO of The JS Group and a CIO Look Top 10 Woman in Tech, said, "The approach of Nodeware to integrate with other MSP-friendly software and solutions providers is impressive and extremely relevant for MSPs of all shapes and sizes as they continue to innovate to provide the services their MSP customers need to protect their data and businesses," She added, "Integrating what they do best with what other providers do best, is a winning combination and I applaud them."

Those evaluations do more than boost the corporate ego; they are helping IMCI score some impressive deals. Among them are strategic integration partnerships with SecurityStudio, Cysurance, and Gradient MSP. All are expected to drive value, and better yet, sooner than later.

Making Deals, Growing Revenues

Its deal with SecurityStudio, a nationally recognized risk management company, incorporates the vulnerability scanning data from Nodeware into its S2 risk management platform to provide an enhanced risk picture to MSP customers that are continuous, defensible, and insurable. This integration is further enhanced by the partnership with Cysurance, a specialized cyber insurance provider that allows their products to be included in a security stack, protecting MSPs and their clients.

Speaking about its value, Ryan Cloutier, President of SecurityStudio, said, "By leveraging our integration partners and the S2 WISE approach to cybersecurity, we are able to put risk into a business context, empowering the MSPs we serve to connect better with the business, do more with less effort and more accuracy, and keep the businesses they serve focused on what they do best." Here's where it gets better from an IMCI investor's perspective.

"The data from the Nodeware and SecurityStudio solutions gives us the ability to provide best-in-class cyber insurance to MSPs and their clients," added Kirsten Bay, CEO of Cysurance." It dramatically improves underwriting outcomes and reduces risk for everyone." In other words, Nodeware makes excellent companies better. And that service enables accelerating growth, which could be why investors are bidding higher shares.

Still, while welcomed, recent share price gains may not appropriately reflect just the intrinsic value of the IMCI portfolio. That's especially true, keeping in mind that more value is likely in the queue from Nodeware being integrated into Gradient MSP's Synthesize platform, allowing them to automate billing reconciliation for MSPs. Notable, the integration of Nodeware now supports eight of the top PSAs in the IT channel, enabling MSPs to reconcile their Nodeware licenses in a single mouse click. That's a big deal. And an impressive accomplishment.

A Valuable Addition To MSP Clients

MSP solution providers are leveraging Nodeware's integration capabilities as well. ThreatAdvice, a company focused on cybersecurity management solutions for the MSP space, has integrated Nodeware and Cysurance as the engines behind the Detect IT and Protect IT modules, respectively, of its Breach Protection Platform. Also, in addition to being the first continuous vulnerability scanner that is platform agnostic, Nodeware provides comprehensive, easy-to-digest data for MSPs to use for the management and remediation of their clients. That's a box competing products have a hard time checking.

Yes, for a layman, it's technical language. But when it's simply stated, it means that IMCI is ushering in parts of a technological revolution. That makes its roughly $0.10 share price more than an attractive proposition; it makes it a compelling one. Here's the exciting part of the equation. Despite its smallcap price, Infinite Group, Inc. is no small player in the sector.

This Rochester, NY business leverages strength from a remote workforce across the United States, delivering technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnerships. As noted, the shining star of the IGI CyberLabs product portfolio is the OEM of the Nodeware vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. It's indeed a value driver for IMCI, but it's also a technology game-changer for businesses in multiple sectors with different needs.

That ability to meet diverse market opportunities presents a trifecta business ticket- they have the right product in the right markets at the right time. Actually, that's a perfect description for Nodeware, noting it's already an in-demand cybersecurity solution helping businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. More than a breakthrough, it's easy to use. And it's a SaaS solution that can be integral in helping businesses meet compliance requirements and, even better, can be effectively and efficiently bundled with other IT or security offerings to upsell managed services.

A Company In Motion

Investors looking to capitalize on this valuation disconnect can do so. Despite its run, there are plenty of blue skies ahead, with IMCI targeting revenue-generating opportunities in billion-dollar markets that can transform this smallcap company into a potential revenue-generating juggernaut.

That won't happen just because Nodeware is an excellent product. It will result from IMCI products not only filling a security gap for clients and clients' customers but also filling a need in the channel cybersecurity market by creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. And that need puts a massive business opportunity in the crosshairs.

Thus, while the recent spike after recent news was impressive, weak markets may be offering a second chance at catching value. Moreover, IMCI may not be under the radar much longer, especially with industry experts continuing to boast about the benefits of Nodeware. Accolades are great, but they can ring hollow without supporting fundamentals and a product that can change a sector landscape. That's not the case for Infinite Brands.

They have an expert team, an excellent product portfolio, and are targeting massive markets that can transform ambition into dollars. Those things do more than merit attention; they make IMCI worthy of immediate investment consideration.

