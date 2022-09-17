Dr. Tyler Orehek Appointed President of Airgle Corp, North America – Airgle Is The Global Leader In The Air Purification Industry

Since 1999, Airgle Corp. has been the industry leader with worldwide distribution of air purification systems, both stand alone and HVAC compatible. Their professional-grade purification solutions are engineered to combat airborne pathogens, ultra-fine particulates and VOCs in all indoor settings.

Holbrook, New York - September 16, 2022 - The appointment of Dr.Tyler Orehek as the President of Airgle Corp, North America surly cements Airgle as the dominant force in the air purification industry. It is irrefutable that Airgle has set a new standard for professional-grade air purification.

Beginning his professional career in 2003, Dr. Orehek owned and operated a multidisciplinary practice in midtown Manhattan and served as the primary-care physician and portal-of-entry healthcare practitioner, with a special emphasis on the treatment of pulmonary and neuromusculoskeletal conditions. Dr. Orehek has been an indoor air quality specialist since 2007. He is also a Council-Certified Indoor Environmental Consultant (CIEC), board-awarded by the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC).

Airgle is a well-established top tier brand of Air Purification Systems. They strive to improve the health and well-being of their customers by designing and manufacturing the safest, most reliable, and effective air purification systems on the market.

Headquartered in New York for over 20 years, Airgle Corp has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing FDA-listed, air purification solutions, engineered to combat airborne pathogens (including CoV-2), ultra-fine particulates and VOCs. Airgle is the only manufacturer to utilize a cleanroom-grade cHEPA filter, with a capture threshold of 0.003 microns, 100 times more discriminating than traditional HEPA. Airgle air purifiers also possess a patented Titanium Pro Module, housing an ultraviolet, UV-C stage.

Airgle systems are fully pressure-sealed and constructed of metal to ensure no leakage of airborne pollutants. Setting a new standard for professional-grade air purification, Airgle systems are certified by CARB (California Air Resources Board), AHAM, Energy Star, and are listed by the FDA and Intertek. Airgle systems have been ranked with the highest, clean air delivery rate (CADR) by AHAM for the 17th year in a row.

All of Airgle's systems now have APP Management software built in. Any number of systems (even a hundred units) can be centrally and remotely managed at once from a phone or tablet. Full control, full monitoring of the system, air quality readings and notifications. This is a powerful new feature, especially for customers who have multiple systems in place.

Airgle systems have been tested and verified to effectively control the spread of infectious diseases and have earned multiple international certifications as well as registered and listed by the FDA.

