AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile Team Up to Prevent Falls and Expand Programs to New Community Centers This September

MOBILE, Ala. (PRWEB) September 16, 2022

Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.

The good news is that AltaPointe Health has teamed up with the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department to provide evidenced-based programs that are proven to help reduce the risk of falling. And as we gear up to celebrate National Fall Prevention Awareness Week (September 18-24), we are excited to announce a program expansion that kicks off in September!

FALL PREVENTION PROGRAMS

Since 2018, AltaPointe Health has been incorporating fall prevention programs in the system's residential group homes and foster homes to improve the health and wellness of the patients.

Bingocize® strategically combines the game of bingo with exercise and fall prevention. Groups of participants "play" Bingocize® twice a week, with 45-60 minute sessions that incorporate exercises to improve range of motion, balance, muscle strengthening, and endurance.

The SAIL Program (Stay Active & Independent for Life) provides a fitness class designed specifically for older adults, as well as self-assessments and educational materials.

A COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP

In 2020, AltaPointe received a grant from the Administration for Community Living to bring the programs out into the community. AltaPointe has worked with the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department to identify the communities and areas with the most need.

Over the last year, AltaPointe instructors provided the Bingocize and SAIL programs to more than 200 participants at the Connie Hudson Senior Center, Tricksey Senior Center, Hillsdale Community Center, Parkway Senior Center, Thomas Sullivan Community Center, Springhill Recreation Center, and Saraland Senior Center.

In total, AltaPointe has served more than 600 participants – making our programs and our community a healthier and safer place to live!



72% of participants who completed the programs showed improvement in balance, leg strength, and arm strength which reduces risk for future falls

97% of participants who completed the programs reported 0 falls with injury since beginning the program

91% of participants who completed the programs reported 0 falls at all since beginning the program

PROGRAM EXPANSION

AltaPointe and MPRD are thrilled to announce that beginning this September, AltaPointe will begin providing the programs at the Hope Community Center, Dotch Community Center, Figures Community Center, James Seal Recreation Center, and Harmon Recreation Center.

Bingocize:

Figures Community Center – Mondays @ 11:30am, Thursdays @ 11:30am

Hope Community Center – Mondays @ 1pm, Wednesdays @ noon

Harmon Community Center – Tuesdays @ 11:30am, Fridays @ 11:30am

James Seal Recreation Center – Tuesdays @ 11:30am, Thursdays @ 11:30am

Dotch Community Center – Tuesdays @ 2pm, Wednesdays @ 2pm

SAIL:

Thomas Sullivan Community Center – Tuesdays @ 10am

Springhill Community Center -- Tuesdays & Fridays @ 1pm

