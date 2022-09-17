The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company") PLTR on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, Palantir released its first quarter 2022 financial results, announcing an adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 per share, which "include[d] a negative $0.02 impact driven primarily by unrealized losses on marketable securities." The Company also disclosed that government revenue had grown by only 16% year-over-year.

On the news, Palantir's stock fell $2.02, or 21.3%, to close at $7.46 per share on May 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Palantir securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

