Swarmio Media Renews Investor Relations Engagement and Issues RSUs and Options to Employees

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. SWRM SWMIF (GR: U5U) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces that it has renewed its investor relations agreements with Sophic Capital and issued RSUs and options to employees and consultants.

"Given Swarmio's accomplishments, telco adoptions of our low-latency platform, and our extensive roadmap to grow the Company, our investor communications strategy will become more imperative to ensure the investor and capital markets community recognize our progress," said Vijai Karthigesu, CEO of Swarmio Media. "With our first deployments now behind us and several more on the way, we believe that we'll have much more to communicate to investors and the industry over the coming months and quarters. We also are making sure our employees are aligned with shareholders and have also issued RSUs and options to our most valuable asset - our people."

Swarmio's engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of $10,000 per month. In addition, Swarmio has granted Sophic 500,000 options to purchase Swarmio shares at a price of $0.10 per share. Options will vest in equal tranches quarterly over 12 months and have a three-year term.

Swarmio also announces that it has awarded incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and company consultants to purchase a total of 2,285,000 shares of the Company's treasury capital. These options allow the holder to purchase the shares at $0.10, per subject to provisions of the Company stock option plan. The Company has also issued 1,000,000 RSUs to Directors, Officers and Employees.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology sector, clean technology and special situations markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media SWRMSWMIF GR: U5U))) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

