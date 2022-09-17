Adjustments to Kamehameha Highway at Kuala Street for Pearl Highlands Rail Station

Main, News Posted on Sep 16, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of construction by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) on Kamehameha Highway, in the vicinity of the Kuala Street intersection, to accommodate access to the Pearl Highlands rail station.

To reduce traffic impacts during work, barriers have been set to maintain one lane in the westbound and eastbound direction from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the work zone between Waihona Street and Kuala Street. Westbound access to Kuala Street will be allowed.

Outside of work hours a second westbound lane will be open on Kamehameha Highway.

During construction both east and westbound traffic will be maintained at all times; however, traffic may be stopped intermittently if work requires.

Construction includes the installation of a crosswalk, highway lighting, a dedicated Bus U-turn and roadway reconstruction. Completion of this work is estimated for the end of Fall 2022.

###