Week in Review-Gang Members and Criminal Migrants Arrested by RGV Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 14 gang members, two sex offenders, and a migrant previously convicted of possession, theft, and driving while intoxicated.

On September 15, RGV agents apprehended Alcibiades Romero, a Mexican national, near Norias. Romero was arrested in Mississippi and charged with touching of a child or a mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless person for lustful purposes in 2014 and sentenced to 10 years incarceration.

The same day, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of 13 noncitizens near Donna. During processing one of the migrants, a Mexican national, was found to have a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Kaufman County and sentenced to 10 years probation.

On September 11, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a Mexican Paisas gang member with prior deportation and extensive criminal history to include possession, theft, and driving while intoxicated and has been sentenced to more than 100 days incarceration for his crimes.

On September 9, MCS agents processed a Salvadoran national whose criminal history revealed an arrest warrant for aggravated rape in his home country.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended nine Mara-Salvatruchas (MS-13s) and five 18th Street gang members.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

