DDOT PARK(ing) Day 2022 Scheduled for Friday, September 16

Event transforms parking spaces into pop-up parks with creativity on display

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) today announced that PARK(ing) Day 2022 will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022. This widely popular event—where residents, businesses, and community organizations temporarily convert on-street parking spaces into pop-up parks—will be extended three additional hours from previous years to run from 9:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

“We are very excited to bring back such a spectacular event for all Washingtonians to enjoy,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “It’s a super fun way to experience different corridors of our District, and it also raises awareness of how we need more pedestrian-friendly spaces in the urban areas of our nation.”

There are 13 pop-up parklets planned throughout Wards 2,4, 6, and 8. Participating groups include District agencies, Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), and local businesses. The following is a list of parklet participants and locations, which can also be found on this interactive map.

Address Ward Participants

4th Street SW & I Street SW 6 DDOT — Neighborhood Planning

4th Street NW & Blair Road 4 DDOT —Active Transportation

1201 4th Street SE 8 Public Service Commission

1208 Maple View Pl SE 8 goDCgo

1054 31st Street NW 2 Timmons Group

1231 Good Hope Road SE 8 Anacostia BID and Bird

1100 2nd Place SE 8 Kimley-Horn

1200 18th Street NW 2 Gorove Slade

900 Block of 4th Street SW 6 Southwest BID

1512 Connecticut Avenue NW 2 CHPlanning

425 I Street NW 6 MVT CID

1412 U Street NW 2 Office of the People's Counsel

713 Kennedy Street NW 4 Uptown Main Street

Starting as a form of protest in San Francisco in 2005, the now internationally held event helps cities reimagine public spaces for people rather than vehicles and parking. Since 2013, DDOT has facilitated more than 200 pop-up parklets for PARK(ing) Day. Participants have hosted fitness classes and community meetings, created art, showcased upcoming projects and programs, expanded seating areas, and changed how we use and think about our streets.

For more information about the District’s 2022 PARK(ing) Day, event guidelines, the permitting process, and a map of locations, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/parking-day-dc.

