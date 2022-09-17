Manchin, Capito Announce $300K to Support West Virginia Small Businesses
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Advantage Valley Community Development Corporation’s Fostering Advantages for Startups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia (FASTER WV) program will receive $300,000 to provide business coaching, entrepreneurial training course work and access to capital for new and expanding small businesses in the Charleston and Huntington areas. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
“When the opportunity to help support the FASTER WV initiative presented itself, I was eager to help knowing of their work with entrepreneurs in the Charleston and Huntington areas. By providing access to capital for businesses in sectors such as food and beverage production, home healthcare, and outdoor recreation, this initiative will help our small businesses economy thrive,” Senator Capito said. “Local leaders in Charleston and Huntington stressed the importance of this support to me, and I’m proud to help deliver on behalf our small businesses and economic development here in West Virginia.”
