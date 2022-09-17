Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $300K to Support West Virginia Small Businesses

September 16, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Advantage Valley Community Development Corporation’s Fostering Advantages for Startups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia (FASTER WV) program will receive $300,000 to provide business coaching, entrepreneurial training course work and access to capital for new and expanding small businesses in the Charleston and Huntington areas. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).


“FASTER WV is an incredible program that supports small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Charleston and Huntington areas through coaching and training courses, technical services, access to capital and more, which is why I proudly secured this funding to boost their efforts,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help create good-paying, long term jobs and spur economic development across the entire state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”

 

“When the opportunity to help support the FASTER WV initiative presented itself, I was eager to help knowing of their work with entrepreneurs in the Charleston and Huntington areas. By providing access to capital for businesses in sectors such as food and beverage production, home healthcare, and outdoor recreation, this initiative will help our small businesses economy thrive,” Senator Capito said. “Local leaders in Charleston and Huntington stressed the importance of this support to me, and I’m proud to help deliver on behalf our small businesses and economic development here in West Virginia.”


Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that both Senators Manchin and Capito fought for in last year’s funding bill. As members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senators Manchin and Capito work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible. 
