Baggallini Hosts NYFW Event at The Bowery Hotel to Celebrate NYC Inspired Fall'22 Campaign!

Female-founded and led handbag company, Baggallini, introduced their new Fall '22 Campaign at New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, September 12th, female-founded and led handbag company, Baggallini, introduced their new Fall '22 Campaign at an exclusive event at Gemma, at The Bowery Hotel during New York Fashion Week. The leaders behind the inspiring brand, including President Devon Pike and Head of Brand Marketing, Alison Muench, walked press and influencers through the latest styles from the Vegan Leather Collection, The Originals Collection, The Modern Pocket Crossbody Collection and more, designed to empower today's modern woman. Guests, included Baggallini models Amanda Vanderziel, Daniella Van Graas, Lauren Walshe, Deborah Mace and influencers Elizabeth Weber, Julia Tricarico and Natalie Odell who enjoyed bag monogramming, light bites and refreshments.

The Fall '22 campaign shot by Jimmy Penna (film) and Julia D'Agostino (photography), features Amanda Vanderziel, Aubrie Williams and Mackenzie Hamilton as they navigate their daily journey, from 9 to 5 in New York City. Known for their superior functionality and durability, the campaign showcases how Baggallini bags can handle even the harshest, fast-paced conditions of Manhattan with effortless ease. The film, which debuted at the event, takes you on a ride through a day in the life of a busy woman in New York City; The exhilarating city streets, the rush of traffic, the hurried commutes, the culture everywhere, the familiar faces along the daily journey, from the morning coffee cart to the train, to the office buildings, to the gym to happy hour.

"This campaign celebrates the multidimensional woman on-the-go and how our bags show up to support her on her daily journey, with style and ease," said Alison Muench, Head of Brand Marketing for Baggallini + Creative Director. "New York City became the perfect backdrop to showcase our Fall collection. As they say: If our bags can make it there, they'll make it anywhere."

Baggallini is sold on their website, affiliated with ShareASale (ID# 77831) and Skimlinks (ID # 47277), as well as on Amazon, Bloomingdales, Walmart, Zappos, Costco and more. Additional campaign imagery can be found here, as well as hi-res product imagery here. For photos from the event please click here (photo credit: Nicole Pereira Photography for Baggallini).

About Baggallini:

Baggallini creates smart and stylish bags for travel and every day. Female founded by two global travelers, Baggallini is committed to empowering women with organization and versatile designs. The brand helps women feel confident and prepared for anything whether it be a trip around the block or around the globe.

