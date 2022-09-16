Moonage Daydream: The Exhibition Now Open at Atlas Gallery

15 Sep 2022

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars . It follows the release of Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie and Mick Rock, which was re-released as an anniversary edition on the 50th anniversary of Bowie's acclaimed album

The photographs by Mick Rock capture the span of Ziggy's 18-month reign: the early English concerts where Ziggy and the Spiders made their name; Rock's classic images of Bowie at home in Haddon Hall; Bowie's collaboration with Lindsay Kemp in the ground-breaking shows at The Rainbow; the breakthrough tour of the USA; the massive sell-out UK tour culminating in Ziggy's retirement; recording Pin Ups in Paris; and Ziggy's final swansong, the flamboyant 1980s Floor Show.

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Aladdin Sane, and Pin Ups . Earlier this week, Bowie's friends were in attendance to celebrate the opening of the exhibit, including Bowie's friend Geoff MacCormack, who served as a singer and percussionist in The Spiders from Mars and was the author of the Genesis edition, From Station to Station ; Woody Woodmansey, drummer in The Spiders from Mars; and Ken Scott, who with Bowie co-produced ofand

Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust , as well as order from the The limited edition prints displayed at this exhibition are available to purchase. Visitors at the exhibition will also have a chance to purchase, as well as order from the Publisher's Copies , a limited run which comes housed in a slipcase, accompanied by a C-Type photographic print and an authentication page stamped by the David Bowie Estate.

