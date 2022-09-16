Moonage Daydream: The Exhibition Now Open at Atlas Gallery

It follows the release of Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie and Mick Rock, which was re-released as an anniversary edition on the 50th anniversary of Bowie's acclaimed album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.
The photographs by Mick Rock capture the span of Ziggy's 18-month reign: the early English concerts where Ziggy and the Spiders made their name; Rock's classic images of Bowie at home in Haddon Hall; Bowie's collaboration with Lindsay Kemp in the ground-breaking shows at The Rainbow; the breakthrough tour of the USA; the massive sell-out UK tour culminating in Ziggy's retirement; recording Pin Ups in Paris; and Ziggy's final swansong, the flamboyant 1980s Floor Show.
Earlier this week, Bowie's friends were in attendance to celebrate the opening of the exhibit, including Bowie's friend Geoff MacCormack, who served as a singer and percussionist in The Spiders from Mars and was the author of the Genesis edition, From Station to Station; Woody Woodmansey, drummer in The Spiders from Mars; and Ken Scott, who with Bowie co-produced of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Aladdin Sane, and Pin Ups.
The limited edition prints displayed at this exhibition are available to purchase. Visitors at the exhibition will also have a chance to purchase Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust, as well as order from the Publisher's Copies, a limited run which comes housed in a slipcase, accompanied by a C-Type photographic print and an authentication page stamped by the David Bowie Estate.
ATLAS GALLERY
49 DORSET STREET
LONDON
W1U 7NF
Mon - Fri 10.00AM - 6.00PM
Sat 11.00AM - 5.00PM
