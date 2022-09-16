Nightly lane closures on Fort Weaver Road begin Sept. 22 for striping work

Main, News Posted on Sep 16, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of one to two lane closures on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and North Road on Thursday Sept. 22, through Friday, Sept. 23, for striping work.

Roadwork in the southbound direction is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and in the northbound direction from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Motorists are advised that work may begin earlier if the traffic volume is low. In this case, southbound closures may start at 7:30 p.m. and northbound closures at 6:30 p.m.

At traffic light intersections, dedicated left and right turn lanes may be closed briefly to install arrows, stop bars, and crosswalks. At least one lane will remain open throughout the closure limits.

HDOT advises the public to use traffic apps and allow for extra travel time to their commute. Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information and Special Duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

