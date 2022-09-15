DLNR News Release – SPECIAL ARCHERY, MUZZLELOAD AND RIFLE FERAL GOAT HUNTING PERMITS AVAILABLE ON KAUA‘I

(LĪHU‘E) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the availability of applications for a special feral goat hunt in Hunting Unit A, Kekaha Game Management Area (GMA) on the island of Kaua‘i.

Permits will be limited determined by a lottery. Depending on the number of applicants, not all hunters may be drawn for the hunt. Applications are available at various vendors and all hunter checking station (HCS) locations on Kauaʻi. Applications must be submitted by Friday, October 14, 2022. The lottery to assign dates will be on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Applicants will be charged a $5 non-refundable application processing fee per hunter. Applicants may apply for all hunts and in groups of up to eight hunters. There will be 50 permits available for each two-day slot for archery, muzzleload and rifle hunts. There will be a bag limit of three goats (two must be female) per permit.

Archery only dates (t w o-day slots) : November 1-2, 9-10, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30, December 6-7, 13-14, and 20-21, 2022

Muzzleload only dates (two-day slots) : December 27-28, 2022 and January 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, January 31- February 1, February 6-7, and 13-14, 2023

Rifle only dates (two-day slots): February 21-22, 27-28, March 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 28-29, April 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25, 2023

Access into the Kekaha GMA will be through the Puʻu ʻOpae HCS at the Marine Road access or Mana Tunnels area. Hunters must sign in and sign out at the Puʻu ʻOpae or Mana Tunnels HCS. Hunters will be allowed to field dress and de-bone their game and attach the permit to the game bag.

