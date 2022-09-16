Nighttime closure of Ala Moana Boulevard eastbound direction from Richard Street to Forrest Avenue

Main, News Posted on Sep 16, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction from Richard Street to Forrest Avenue from 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sept. 21, through 5 a.m., Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, for the installation of traffic counting stations. Traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. Roadwork is weather permitting.

