Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,247 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime closure of Ala Moana Boulevard eastbound direction from Richard Street to Forrest Avenue

Posted on Sep 16, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction from Richard Street to Forrest Avenue from 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sept. 21, through 5 a.m., Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, for the installation of traffic counting stations. Traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and drive carefully through the construction area. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Nighttime closure of Ala Moana Boulevard eastbound direction from Richard Street to Forrest Avenue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.