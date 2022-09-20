Women Who Lead: Building Careers and Thriving in Recruitment
Thavi Louanlavong speaks on her 20 years of experience with Siter Neubauer & AssociatesARLINGTON, TEXAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the MRINetwork’s top-performing firms, Siter-Neubauer & Associates is trusted by major business and industry partners worldwide, specializing in healthcare, medical device, financial services, construction, and engineering companies, as well as by numerous local, state, and federal government agencies. To see all current jobs available and more information please visit the Siter Neubauer website.
Recently, President Thavi Louanlavong was interviewed by Voyager Dallas Magazine to share her insights on success as a female leader in executive recruitment and 5 tips she considers crucial to success. Voyager Dallas begins with an introduction:
"Hi Thavi, so excited to have you on the platform. So, before we get into questions about your work-life, maybe you can bring our readers up to speed on your story and how you got to where you are today."
I am an entrepreneur and CEO/Owner of Siter Neubauer and Associates (SNA), an executive search and contract staffing firm based in Arlington, Texas. I was born in Laos and moved to the U.S. with my parents as a young girl. My parents were in their 20s and driven to make a better life for our family.
I learned work ethic and perseverance by watching my parents pursue opportunities that came along, which eventually led them to open and operate their own grocery store. I think that’s where my entrepreneurial light was ignited. My first job in Human Resources was in health care and after being laid off, I found myself unemployed. I did whatever I could to make a living. I sold the latest technology in water filtrations for overall good health, e-commerce websites, and even high-end jewelry to my direct network. I didn’t set out to own a staffing company, but after 20 years of learning every aspect of the business, and the tragic death of the owner and mentor, Don Neubauer, I found myself faced with trying to keep the business operating or closing it.
It was during a time of alarming uncertainty as the pandemic was just beginning and the country was shutting down. Fortunately, our decades of recruiting in health care for public services and hospitals, uniquely positioned us to staff medical providers with hundreds of critical positions. What seemed dire, turned out to be an opportunity for us to keep the business on track and thriving once again. In 2020, I was honored and humbled to be named MRI’s “Person of the Year”, and our office continues to win awards for revenue, growth, and service.
Thavi then shared 5 rules that she finds crucial to success:
First, be curious. The answers are all there. You just need to ask the right questions to get the information you need.
Second, believe in yourself. Have the courage to believe that you can do whatever you set your mind to. If you don’t believe it, odds are you’ll give up and that’s the surest way to failure.
Third, never give up. I am where I am because I did not give up. After Don’s death and facing a pandemic, I could have left the business and tried something else, but I stuck with it and now we are one of the top MRI offices in the world.
Fourth, make quick and active decisions. Passively choosing not to decide is still a choice, but only active decisions provide a chance for us to steer our own course and create the opportunities that will help us grow into the roles that are meant for us.
Fifth, take ownership of your life. Don’t give away your power. We are all victims of circumstances, but you can decide that you will lead yourself to success.
Click here to read the full article on the Voyage Dallas website.
Thavi Louanlavong
Siter-Neubauer & Associates
+1 817-989-9700
careers@sncompanies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn