Continuation of the working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 15 - On September 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, within the framework of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan, took part in the planting ceremony and visited the Eternal City Cultural and Ethnographic Complex.

At first, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, together with the heads of member states and observers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on the territory of the Congress Hall, with the hope for the development and prosperity of the friendly neighboring country of Uzbekistan, and an even greater happy life of the fraternal Uzbek people, planted a seedling of friendship.

Then, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, together with the head of the host country, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the heads of member states and observers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, visited the Eternal City Cultural and Ethnographic Complex, and during the visit got acquainted with its tourism opportunities.

The tourist complex "The Great Silk Road" is organized in the "Eternal City", which consists of the international center "Congress" for 3500 seats, 8 hotels, the historical and ethnographic park "Eternal City", a lake and various trees.

It was reported that the Eternal City Cultural and Ethnographic Complex is located on an area of 120 hectares and was opened in 2022 in honor of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The historical and ethnographic complex "Eternal City" is one of the samples of the ancient city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

Tourists here have the opportunity to get acquainted with the history and culture of the residents of the ancient city while walking along the streets.

The masters of culture of the theater present various colorful concert programs.

The complex also presents folk crafts and national dishes of various regions of Uzbekistan, and guests have the opportunity to purchase souvenirs made by artisans.

