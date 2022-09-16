Florida's Nation-Leading HAF Program Awards Over $380 Million in Relief to the State's Most Vulnerable Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of September 12 - September 16 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that Florida's nation-leading Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program has awarded over $380 million in relief to assist 15,664 of the state's most vulnerable homeowners with their mortgage and other homeowner expenses, with more than $13 million awarded this week alone. DEO continues to assist applicants on an expedited timeline. As we are seeing a reduced number of applicants seeking assistance through the in-person HAF Customer Assistance Centers, the following updates will be made to the center's operations:





Customer Assistance Center locations will limit their days of operation to Monday - Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The West Palm Beach location will be closing Friday, September 16, 2022, permanently. The Customer Assistance Center locations in Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Gardens, Tallahassee, and Pensacola will remain open through 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and will close permanently on Thursday, September 29, 2022. All applicants can still get assistance by calling 833-987-8997, or emailing HomeownerAssistanceFund@DEO.MyFlorida.com.

"Every day, we hear from Florida homeowners about how the HAF program has helped them keep their families in their homes and how our team's quick action has stopped active foreclosures," said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. "The DEO team continues to expedite relief to Florida homeowners and stands ready to assist applicants and approved Florida homeowners."