Gov. Ricketts Names Interim Leaders of Dept. of Corrections, Fire Marshal’s Office

Diane Sabatka-Rine, Incoming Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

Doug Hohbein, Incoming Interim State Fire Marshal

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced Diane Sabatka-Rine as Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). He also announced Doug Hohbein as Interim State Fire Marshal. Both leaders will head their respective agencies for the remainder of the Governor’s term.

Diane Sabatka-Rine has been with NDCS nearly 40 years, having started her career as a corrections officer. Her extensive experience includes serving as warden of three facilities: Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center, and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. Prior to Sabatka-Rine’s appointment as interim director, she was chief of operations, overseeing deputy directors for the divisions of prisons, programs, administrative services, and industries. Sabatka-Rine also oversees the agency’s security division. She is a native of Nebraska who graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in criminal justice.

Sabatka-Rine’s first day as Interim Director of NDCS will be October 8, 2022.

Doug Hohbein has over 37 years of experience with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. He started his career as a deputy state fire marshal, stationed in Holdrege, in 1985. His experience in fire investigation, health care, and life-safety inspections led to his transfer to plans examiner in 1988. He was later promoted to plans manager in 1994. Hohbein has been Assistant State Fire Marshal since April 2018. In this capacity, he has overseen the operations of plan review, code enforcement, pipeline and fuel safety, fire prevention, fire investigations, and firefighter training. He is a Lincoln native who graduated from Southeast Community College with a degree in fire protection technology.

Hohbein’s first day as Interim State Fire Marshal will be October 15, 2022.