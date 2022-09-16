I-95 Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

09/16/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard and the Girard Avenue interchanges for barrier repair;

Monday, September 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Interstate 76 at the Interstate 676 Interchange for bridge inspection; and

Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 for bridge inspection.

Chester County

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) between the Route 272 and New London interchanges in Lower Oxford and Upper Oxford townships for line striping;

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 100 between the U.S. 30 and U.S. 202 interchanges in West Whiteland and West Goshen townships for line striping;

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass/Baltimore Pike) between the Route 41 Interchange and Greenwood Road in New Garden, East Marlborough, and Kennett townships for line striping;

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the U.S. 30 and U.S. 422 interchanges in East Whiteland and Tredyffrin townships for line striping;

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 between the Montgomery County line and the Route 724 Interchange in North Coventry Township for line striping; and

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway/Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass/Exton Bypass) between Octorara Trail and the U.S. 202 Interchange in Sadsbury, West Caln, Valley, Caln, East Caln, and West Whiteland townships and Downingtown Borough for line striping. Montgomery County

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Interstate 476 between the U.S. 30/Villanova and the I-276 interchanges in Radnor Township, Delaware County and Lower Merion and Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County for line striping;

Monday, September 19, through Friday, September 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Gulph Road and the Chester County line in Upper Merion Township for line striping;

Thursday, September 22, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Susquehanna Road between Easton Road and Edge Hill Road in Abington Township for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, September 22, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Camp Hill Road between Valley Green Road and Bethlehem Pike in Whitemarsh Township for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.


