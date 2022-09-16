Submit Release
NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to address some of the complex public health challenges that impact health equity and wellbeing.

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce an investment through the new Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF) to address some of the complex public health challenges that impact health equity and wellbeing.

MP Ali will be joined by representatives from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

September 20, 2022

12:00 PM (EDT)

Knightsbridge Kings Cross Apartments
11 Knightsbridge Road
Outdoor Garden Area
Brampton, ON

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69331637179

Passcode: 312444

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

