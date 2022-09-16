Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|Ex Date
|Regular Distribution Per Share
|Fund
|Record Date
|Pay Date
|Class B
|Class C
|Class M
|Class R
|Class Y
|Class R5
|Class R6
|Class I
|Putnam Diversified Income Trust
|
9/16/2022
|
9/20/2022
|
PSIBX
|
PDVCX
|
PDVMX
|
PDVRX
|
PDVYX
|
N/A
|
PDVGX
|
N/A
|
Investment Income:
|
0.0180
|
0.0190
|
0.0210
|
0.0210
|
0.0230
|
N/A
|
0.0240
|
N/A
|Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund
|
9/16/2022
|
9/20/2022
|
PABBX
|
AABCX
|
N/A
|
PAARX
|
PABYX
|
PAADX
|
PAAEX
|
N/A
|
Investment Income:
|
0.0170
|
0.0190
|
N/A
|
0.0370
|
0.0550
|
0.0550
|
0.0580
|
N/A
|Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund
|
9/16/2022
|
9/20/2022
|
PACBX
|
PACCX
|
N/A
|
PACRX
|
PACYX
|
PACDX
|
PCCEX
|
N/A
|
Investment Income:
|
0.0070
|
0.0070
|
N/A
|
0.0110
|
0.0150
|
0.0150
|
0.0160
|
N/A
|Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund
|
9/16/2022
|
9/20/2022
|
PTRBX
|
PTRGX
|
N/A
|
PTRKX
|
PYTRX
|
N/A
|
PTREX
|
N/A
|
Investment Income:
|
0.0290
|
0.0250
|
N/A
|
0.0280
|
0.0320
|
N/A
|
0.0320
|
N/A
|Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund
|
9/16/2022
|
9/20/2022
|
N/A
|
PMOZX
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
PMOYX
|
N/A
|
PMOLX
|
PMOTX
|
Investment Income:
|
N/A
|
0.0280
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
0.0350
|
N/A
|
0.0350
|
0.0350
|Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund
|
9/16/2022
|
9/20/2022
|
PGSBX
|
PGVCX
|
N/A
|
PGVRX
|
PUSYX
|
N/A
|
POLYX
|
N/A
|
Investment Income:
|
0.0350
|
0.0340
|
N/A
|
0.0390
|
0.0430
|
N/A
|
0.0440
|
N/A
