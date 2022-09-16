Submit Release
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

Ex Date Regular Distribution Per Share
Fund Record Date Pay Date Class B Class C Class M Class R Class Y Class R5 Class R6 Class I
 
Putnam Diversified Income Trust

9/16/2022

9/20/2022

PSIBX

PDVCX

PDVMX

PDVRX

PDVYX

N/A

PDVGX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0180

0.0190

0.0210

0.0210

0.0230

N/A

0.0240

N/A

 
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund

9/16/2022

9/20/2022

PABBX

AABCX

N/A

PAARX

PABYX

PAADX

PAAEX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0170

0.0190

N/A

0.0370

0.0550

0.0550

0.0580

N/A

 
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund

9/16/2022

9/20/2022

PACBX

PACCX

N/A

PACRX

PACYX

PACDX

PCCEX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0070

0.0070

N/A

0.0110

0.0150

0.0150

0.0160

N/A

 
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund

9/16/2022

9/20/2022

PTRBX

PTRGX

N/A

PTRKX

PYTRX

N/A

PTREX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0290

0.0250

N/A

0.0280

0.0320

N/A

0.0320

N/A

 
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund

9/16/2022

9/20/2022

N/A

PMOZX

N/A

N/A

PMOYX

N/A

PMOLX

PMOTX

Investment Income:

N/A

0.0280

N/A

N/A

0.0350

N/A

0.0350

0.0350

 
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund

9/16/2022

9/20/2022

PGSBX

PGVCX

N/A

PGVRX

PUSYX

N/A

POLYX

N/A

Investment Income:

0.0350

0.0340

N/A

0.0390

0.0430

N/A

0.0440

N/A

