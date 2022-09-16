New York State Department of State And City of Syracuse Announce the Completion of the Seneca Turnpike Corridor To Bring Ready Access to Meachem Park

The New York State Department of State and the city of Syracuse today announced the completion of improvements at Meachem Park along the West Seneca Turnpike Corridor as part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). This project is part of the city’s Revitalization Plan for Onondaga Creek, which included the design and construction of access projects to provide a makeover that will add scenic elements for visitors to the Park adjacent to Onondaga Creek. The new site was thoughtfully designed to have good views of the Creek and have visibility and accessibility from West Seneca Turnpike bridge over the Creek, to create new tourism opportunities.

“Onondaga County’s natural resources and abundance of waterbodies are key local assets for its communities, and a focal point for recreation, tourism, and economic development,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “I’m delighted that the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program has provided the necessary infrastructure to maximize access to, and enjoyment of, Meacham Park and the cherished waterfront."

This $475,000 Project was funded by an EPF-LWRP grant awarded to the city of Syracuse to design and construct an access project adjacent to Onondaga Creek near West Seneca Turnpike. The project implements the goal from Syracuse’s 2013 Revitalization Strategy for Onondaga Creek, also funded by an EPF-LWRP award, to enhance public access to recreational places along the Creek. This project was closely coordinated with planned streetscape improvements along West Seneca Turnpike, providing multi-modal connections to the Onondaga Creek corridor. The project complements the West Seneca Turnpike and Onondaga Creek bridge overpass which was recently resurfaced along with new granite curbs and new concrete sidewalks on each side.

“The restoration of public access to Onondaga Creek at Meachem Park, along with our other state sponsored Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan projects like the Outdoor Classroom in Kirk Park and the Onondaga Creekwalk are all part of continued efforts to better establish neighborhood connections to the Creek and Onondaga Lake,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “Thank you to Governor Hochul and our partners at NYS DOS for helping to create a public amenity that allows our residents to enjoy one of our beautiful natural resources.”

“Creating a new gathering space in our park is a tangible investment that benefits the entire community,” said Syracuse Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “By capturing the natural surroundings, this design allows families to enjoy scenic views of the Creek while remaining close enough to take advantage of the numerous recreational opportunities available in the park.”

The city of Syracuse was awarded a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant from the New York State Department of State to conduct this work, which seeks to implement the recommendations of the 2013 Revitalization Strategy for Onondaga Creek.

The design concepts for the West Seneca Turnpike - Onondaga Creek Access Project to improve connections to Onondaga Creek in Meachem Park were developed based on input the public provided during a public meeting in August 2018.This project was built to create a community amenity, foster education, family use, performances, and casual gathering in the park. The new intermodal West Seneca Turnpike corridor will make the park easily accessible to visitors who are looking for eye catching views of the Creek.

The Department of State’s LWRP, funded under Title 11 of the EPF, provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities, and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design, and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts. This program helps communities breathe new life into their underused waterfront assets in ways that ensure successful and sustainable revitalization. To learn more about New York’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, visit here.