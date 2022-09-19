FOOTBALL SEASON OPENERS PROTECTED BY MERIDIAN

Levi Stadium San Francisco Lambeau Field Deployment Green Bay Packers University of Tennessee Deployment

ARCHER MOBILE VEHICLE BARRIERS CREATE SAFE SPACE FOR NFL AND COLLEGE CROWDS

PASADENA, CA, US, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!” and now more than ever crowd safety is at the forefront of planning for both NFL and college gamedays. For this years opening weekend, Meridian’s Archer Mobile Barriers and Archer Beam Gates provided protection for the huge crowds arriving and leaving the first games of the season.

NFL teams including the Titans, Seahawks, Buccaneers, 49ers and Packers will all be using Archer 1200 barriers as part of this season’s crowd security plan. The barriers are purpose-built and tested to address vehicle intrusions into pedestrian-only zones whether intentionally or by accident.

Once again, Meridian barriers and beam gates will be in action at many Saturday college games. The University of Cincinnati, in particular, has expanded the security perimeter around Nippert Stadium, including the addition of metal detectors along with the Archer barriers.

“As the crowds have grown larger at football games, we want to ensure the safety of all attendees. The well-being of those in attendance is our paramount concern,” Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Eliot Isaac told UC News.

He added, “We look forward to a successful and enjoyable season supporting our team.”

Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO explained, “Our highly mobile Archer barriers provide easy access to the stadiums, and they are often now replacing the long concrete barriers which tend to impede the free flow of fans into the stadiums. Our beam gates which can be moved into position in less than twenty minutes are also a popular choice at these locations.”

Colleges now using the barriers and beam gates include the University of Florida, Vanderbilt, the University of Minnesota, USC, UCLA, the University of Utah, the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Massive crowds are expected all season for both NFL and college games, as demonstrated by the sell out crowds at every game over opening weekend. Notably, the Monday Night Football game in Seattle with the Seahawks beating the Broncos by the thinnest of margins, 17-16, had a sold out stadium and a TV audience of nearly 20 million viewers -- an all-time record for ESPN.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

