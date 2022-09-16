“Strata Various” by Bruce Bentz Goes to the Manila International Book Fair 2022
Writers’ Branding brings Bruce Bentz’s ‘humor of creative problem-solving novella’ to the Pearl of the Orient SeasPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Writers’ Branding, “Strata Various” by author Bruce Bentz attends the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines, the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2022. The novella will grace Booth 53 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, September 15-18, 2022.
Fairgoers flock to MIBF to celebrate books as a community, connecting through the written word. From readers and authors to exhibitors, MIBF is a literary arena in the Philippines that redefines the reading experience. Thus, a deep dive into the Pearl of the Orient Seas is a significant occasion for ”Strata Various” to bask in the MIBF experience. Furthermore, the MIBF 2022 is a high-flying platform for Bruce Bentz’s novella to be celebrated by any problem-solving attendees at the fair.
“Strata Various” is a novella that amusingly embodies the simplicity of common sense problem-solving and demonstrates its application to the very things we find vexing in our daily lives. In the story, Anna, an intelligent, attractive woman manages a Government “think tank”, which is beset with difficult problems that evade its collective methodologies and intelligence. Anna discovers an author whose ideas are so “wing-nutty”, that he might just be the antidote to rejuvenate her faltering faculty. “Strata Various” is the story of their Washington D.C. workshop, their strategy for dealing with very unusual problems, (vegetarian chicken soup, “killing” terrorism, fornicating angels, free international travel. etc.) their relationship and unforeseen difficulties.
A former Canadian University professor of Design, author Bruce Bentz draws from his many interests in the Arts and Psychology to find humor in the ordinary and outrageous aspects of human behavior and brings them to light through the written word, his recent book is “Strata Various.”
“Strata Various” is available on Amazon and across major online bookstore resellers. Visit https://authorbrucebentz.com/ to get to know more about the author.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Lyn Goot
+1 203-871-8975
email us here