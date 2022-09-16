Wound Care Skilled Nursing Rehab Facilities Available in Libertyville

Thrive of Lake County, a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) that focuses solely on short-term rehabilitation, provides wound care at its Mundelein, Illinois location.

MUNDELEIN, IL, USA, September 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For care following a stay in the hospital, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation provides wound care at its Thrive of Lake County location in Mundelein, Illinois. Thrive of Lake County is a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) that focuses solely on short-term rehabilitation.Thrive of Lake County’s short-term rehab care for wound care patients consists of an in-house wound care physician, wound care coordinator, internal medicine physician, registered nurse, and licensed therapists who all work together to implement each patient’s personalized care plan. Common conditions include patients with wound vacs, pressure ulcers, neuropathic ulcers, ostomies and those needing wound debridement.The overall goal of Thrive of Lake County’s wound care program is to decrease pain and infection, provide patients with education on wound care management, and increase ability to participate in activities and personal care. In the following YouTube video, patients needing wound care can learn more about the short-term rehab process in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEbYfC7xmbE For more information on Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation, their short-term rehab care for wound care patients, and skilled nursing facilities near Libertyville—Thrive of Lake County—visit www.ThriveAhead.com

