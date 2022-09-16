Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,241 in the last 365 days.

Funds totaling more than $7.6 million distributed to eligible fishing stakeholders for Hurricane Florence relief

MOREHEAD CITY

More than $7.6 million in federal financial relief is on its way to eligible members of fishing industries that sustained income losses or damages from Hurricane Florence.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries issued funds today to 103 seafood dealers and processors, for-hire fishing operations, bait and tackle shops, and ocean fishing piers deemed eligible for relief from the Federally Funded Fishery Disaster Relief Program for Hurricane Florence. Payments were made in the following categories:

Stakeholder Category Number
Compensated		 Award
Seafood Dealers and Processors 68 $6,556,857.15
For-Hire Fishing Operations 26 $454,659.42
Bait & Tackle Shops 4 $267,008.69
Ocean Fishing Piers 5 $349,092.74
Total 103 $7,627,618.00

 

These amounts compensated for 100% of approved losses of For-Hire Operations and Bait & Tackle Shops, 52.43% of approved losses of Seafood Dealers and Processors, and 33.93% of approved losses of Ocean Fishing Piers.

North Carolina received about $7.7 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to assist in the economic recovery of losses and damages caused by Hurricane Florence through direct payments to qualified participants. $92,654 was used for administration of the relief program.

Financial payouts were based on the loss of revenue in the months of September, October, and November of 2018 relative to the previous three-year revenue average during the same time period, along with damages caused by Hurricane Florence. Applicants were required to provide an affidavit, a North Carolina Substitute W-9, and supporting materials that documented revenue loss and property damage.

Commercial fishermen and aquaculture operations were compensated by the State Funded Hurricane Florence Relief Program in 2019 and therefore were not eligible to apply for this program unless they were also a member of an eligible stakeholder group.

You just read:

Funds totaling more than $7.6 million distributed to eligible fishing stakeholders for Hurricane Florence relief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.