13 Ohio Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Release date: 9/16/2022

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 13 schools in Ohio. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Ohio schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Canfield – Canfield Village Middle School, Canfield Local School District.

Canfield – South Range Elementary School, South Range Local School District.

Dayton – Oakwood Junior High School, Oakwood City School District.

Hicksville – Hicksville Elementary School, Hicksville Exempted Village.

Lewis Center – Olentangy High School, Olentangy Local School District.

Lynchburg – Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School, Lynchburg-Clay Local School District.

Massillon – Sauder Elementary School, Jackson Local School District.

Massillon – Watson Elementary School, Perry Local School District.

Mineral Ridge – Seaborn Elementary School, Weathersfield Local School District.

Port Washington – Port Washington Elementary School, Indian Valley Local School District.

Solon – Grace L Roxbury Elementary School, Solon City School District.

Versailles – Versailles Elementary School, Versailles Exempted Village.

Wadsworth – Isham Memorial Elementary School, Wadsworth City School District.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

A National Blue Ribbon School flag placed a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

