Renowned Life Coach Amy Joy Launches New Book, Get Your Shit Together: How to Go from Fear to Freedom

UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Joy has announced the launch of her new book, Get Your Shit Together, making a mark in the fast-growing self-improvement market as the trend moves steadily into a focus on healing and mental health awareness.

Amy Joy’s new book centers on the author’s experiences of escaping an abusive marriage, leaving the confines of a toxic religious group, and healing from traumatic experiences to live a life of freedom.

Engaging with readers to inspire reflection and growth, Get Your Shit Together focuses on offering hands-on methods to confronting life and flourishing after difficult circumstances. The author uses personal stories in combination with step-by-step break downs of how she was able to overcome situations where happiness seemed impossible.

Amy writes on a wide variety of topics, from reconciling her own worth and self-esteem after growing up in an oppressive religious sector, to how she was able to save a friend’s life who was repeatedly stabbed during a home invasion. Amy Joy’s life experiences offer the opportunity for readers to shift the meaning of difficult experiences in their own lives.

Readers can expect to learn about:

- Overcoming fear

- Tactics for deep healing

- Cultivating self-worth

- Increasing the capacity for joy

“Every once in a while, you meet someone whose life story is so moving, you just can’t wait to see how many millions of people will benefit from learning the lessons she’s learned from her remarkable journey,” said Gary Malkin, Emmy Award Winning Composer and Public Speaker. “Sure enough, Amy Joy’s book does just that. She has generously provided us with the inspiring fruits of her extraordinary commitment to heal, evolve, cut through the crap, and generously serve everyone she meets. Amy Joy – and her incredibly accessible book – is the real deal. For anyone wanting to learn how to turn lemons into the best lemonade you’ve ever tasted, this book will satisfy and nourish you in powerful and pragmatic ways.”

Get Your Shit Together is set to launch on September 17, 2022, and will be available for purchase on Amazon as well as local book retailers. Go to amyjoycoaching.com to sign up to reserve your copy today.

Amy is a mentor/coach at Amy Joy Coaching, co-owner of Lux Life Vacations, and owner of Upaya Healing Center, where people come to work on their mind, body, and soul. She is the author of the book “Get Your Shit Together- How to go from Fear to Freedom” launching September 17th.

Amy is a sacred Kambo facilitator, Reiki master, and is also certified in sound, instant miracle, and crystal healing. Amy has worked 4 years as a missionary in the jungles of Papua New Guinea, as a teacher’s aid of special needs children. She is a single mother of two sons by birth plus another son by unofficial adoption. Amy loves people and is passionate about helping and inspiring them to live extraordinary lives.

