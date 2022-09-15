TAIWAN, September 15 - President Tsai attends reception marking 201st anniversary of Central American independence

President Tsai attends reception marking 201st anniversary of Central American independence

On the evening of September 15, President Tsai Ing-wen attended a reception to mark the 201st anniversary of Central American independence. Noting that we in Taiwan understand and appreciate how hard it is to attain democracy and freedom, President Tsai said that Taiwan, standing on the frontlines of the defense of democracy, will continue to strengthen cooperation with our democratic allies to advance regional prosperity, defend the values we believe in, and protect our free way of life.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

I'm very happy to join all of you here at this reception to mark this important day, the 201st anniversary of the independence of Central America. On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our diplomatic allies.

Honduras and Guatemala are important Central American allies of Taiwan. We share a commitment to the values of democracy and freedom, and have enjoyed fruitful cooperation across a variety of fields. In particular, though the pandemic has had a definite global impact over the past two years or so, it has not reduced exchanges between Taiwan and Central America, but has actually spurred us to boost our cooperation to further enhance the well-being of our peoples.

This past July, an economic delegation organized by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Honduras and Guatemala to strengthen cooperation in key industries. Not long after, in August, I received Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) Executive President Dante Mossi at the Presidential Office. During his visit, Taiwan and CABEI jointly signed an agreement on a new cooperative project.

Looking ahead, Taiwan will work with our Central American allies to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the global economic recovery, and will together promote economic transformation, advance women's economic empowerment, and strengthen exchanges across a range of fields. For many years, we have enjoyed success working with Central American nations in student exchange and talent cultivation programs, which have helped our countries generate more young talents, promote mutual understanding of one another's cultures and history, and deepen our friendships.

At this very moment, we are facing a rapidly changing international landscape as well as the ongoing rise of authoritarianism worldwide. Today, our celebration with Honduras and Guatemala of Central American independence has important significance in and of itself.

Two hundred and one years ago, the people of Central America bravely stood up to oppose oppression and struggle for their freedom. We in Taiwan had our own experience of resisting authoritarianism and pushing for democratization. We know what you have been through, and we understand and appreciate how hard it is to attain democracy and freedom.

Standing on the frontlines of the defense of democracy, we in Taiwan will continue to strengthen cooperation with our democratic allies to advance regional prosperity, defend the values we believe in, and protect our free way of life.

Finally, I want to invite all of our distinguished guests to raise your glasses in a toast to the presidents of Honduras and Guatemala and the prosperity of your nations. Thank you.

Among those present at the event were Honduras Ambassador Harold Burgos, Guatemala Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Sussely Sánchez, and other members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.