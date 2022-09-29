Science-Based Data in Eating Disorder Treatment, BALANCE Studies Reveal Motivating Results
The Eating Pathology Symptom Inventory (EPSI) measures symptoms associated with eating disorders. This figure demonstrates the overall changes in behavioral symptoms including restriction, purging, binging, and excessive exercise pre and post treatment
Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses. Research-based results on treatment efficacy must be considered.
Many factors are at play when deciding where to turn for recovery from an eating disorder. Science-based data is paramount in determining the efficacy of a treatment facility.
BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™, a premier outpatient facility, compiled empirical data from client exit surveys and EPSI scores. Results show the BALANCE treatment approach reduces eating disorder symptoms upon discharge.
BALANCE client exit scores from March through September 2022 indicate that 95% of previous clients had a positive experience at BALANCE (n=23), and 81% of prior clients reported that BALANCE's small group size was essential to their recovery (n=22).
BALANCE distinguishes itself with intimate group settings and an excellent staff-to-client ratio. Led by teams of master-level clinicians with their own lived experiences with eating disorders, the data confirms BALANCE's programs are effective change-agents in moving people from a critical stage toward recovery.
The Eating Pathology Symptom Inventory (EPSI) measures symptoms associated with eating disorders(1). It is a self-report measure designed to be sensitive in assessing symptoms among diverse populations of individuals with disordered eating. The EPSI includes six scales relevant to eating disorders: body dissatisfaction, binge eating, restricting, purging, excessive exercise, and cognitive restraint.
EPSI score testing is known to demonstrate evidence for:
·a strong positive correlation between the results.
·how well a test measures the concept it was designed to measure.
·how well one criterion predicts an outcome.
·test reliability over time.
Symptoms were analyzed to determine whether the post-treatment mean is significantly lower than the pre-treatment mean.
BALANCE EPSI results indicate a significant and large effect size between pre and post-treatment (n = 43, p < .001, d = 1.086, 95% CI [15.20, 27.22). Mean differences are significant when p =.05, and effect sizes are large when d = .8. These results confirm BALANCE clients typically see dramatic decreases in symptoms between admission and discharge.
Offering a continuum of care for those suffering from anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, adult ARFID, and other specified feeding disorders, BALANCE understands that each person's journey to recovery is unique.
They employ a variety of evidence-based treatments, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family therapy, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), yoga, art therapy, as well as nutrition therapy, and food exposure therapy.
Located in the heart of New York City's Flatiron district, BALANCE believes in treating the whole person and offers care to any individual seeking outpatient treatment for an eating disorder- including women, men, adolescents, LGBTQAI, nonbinary, and agender.
When does someone need to seek a higher level of care for an eating disorder?
·Monitored meals are not progressing.
·Behaviors such as bingeing, extreme food aversion, and purging have not decreased.
·To reduce the risk of relapse after residential treatment.
1)Forbush, K. T., Wildes, J. E., Pollack, L. O., Dunbar, D., Luo, J., Patterson, K., Petruzzi, L., Pollpeter, M., Miller, H., Stone, A., Bright, A., & Watson, D. (2013). Development and Validation of the Eating Pathology Symptoms Inventory (EPSI). Psychological Assessment, 25(3), 859–878
https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2013-23129-001
