Inscape Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape Corporation INQ ("Inscape" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company's 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The total number of votes represented at the Meeting was 12,739,261, being 88.59% of the total 14,380,701 votes attached to the outstanding Class B Subordinated Voting Shares of the Company.

The nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company dated July 29, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Inscape at the Meeting until the next annual meeting of shareholders unless their office is terminated earlier or their office is vacated in accordance with the Company's by-laws. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld
Number % Number %
Neil McDonnell 12,733,961 99.99% 1,000 0.01%
Tracy Tidy 12,712,886 99.83% 22,075 0.17%
David LaSalle 12,557,666 98.61% 177,295 1.39%
Eric Ehgoetz 12,557,666 98.61% 177,295 1.39%
Tania Bortolotto 12,557,666 98.61% 177,295 1.39%

About Inscape

Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape's wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all of our clients, enables us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn't choose us sooner. For further information, visit www.myinscape.com

Investor Contact

Jon Szczur, CMA, CPA
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Inscape Corporation
T 905-836-7676, x3351
jszczur@myinscape.com


