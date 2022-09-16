Brandless' Pro-Blender Ranks Among the Best Blenders with the Best Price Point

The Pro-Blender is a powerful kitchen appliance that can't be beat

LINDON, Utah , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brandless Pro-Blender has all of the power and features of the top-rated benders on the market, without the high price point. Food Plus Words recently reviewed the Brandless Pro-Blender and named it one of the best blenders for nuts and seeds. The review mentions that, "it's a very powerful machine, at 1,500 watts, which is about 2 horsepower. It features 6 super sharp stainless steel blades which make very light work of grinding through the likes of nuts, seeds, and so forth", making nut butter or any recipe-making less of a chore.

"It also features excellent suction power, which is perfect for getting those lumpier bits higher up the pitcher down to those blades at the bottom". The Pro-Blender combines nine different speeds and sharp blades to help create any homemade sauce or butter with ease. With its powerful 2 HP motor, the Pro-blender is a top-performing kitchen appliance that will transform daily meals. The 64 oz carafe is shatter-proof, BPA free, and it's all dishwasher safe to make clean-up quick and easy. Food Plus Words notes that "we also love the fact that it's self-cleaning. All you have to do is add soap and water to your Pro-Blender, turn it on for 30 seconds, rinse, and let it air-dry".

InFlorida also mentioned that, "...you could pay hundreds more for a fancy logo, but why?". Brandless' three-year promise guarantees this kitchen appliance will last through years of recipe-making, while providing a non-toxic and sustainable buying experience.

To get the most out of the Pro-Blender, Brandless provides all the essential blending nutrition powders. These all natural, non-GMO powders take smoothies, nut butters, sauces, and baked goods to the next level. With the Pro-Blender and additional powders, Brandless products deliver on the brand promise of quality products at accessible prices.

For more information about Brandless kitchen appliances, visit brandless.com.

About Brandless:

Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.

