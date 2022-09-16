Viburnum, Missouri's Old Miners' Day Event Returns with Doe Run Mine Tours

Doe Run will be participating in Old Miners' Day as the event returns to Viburnum, Missouri, after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Doe Run will again be offering mine tours to the public for guests 12 and older.

VIBURNUM, Mo., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) and the Viburnum community will celebrate the region's mining history at the Old Miners' Day festival. The event returns after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. This one-day event will be filled with entertainment for all ages, including free tours of Doe Run's Buick Mine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Mining is such a rich part of Missouri's history, I know our employees and the community have missed this special weekend," said Brian Mangogna, general manager, The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) Southeast Missouri Mining and Milling Division (SEMO). "We are proud to sponsor Old Miners' Day and highlight the many jobs it takes to run a mine. We hope it inspires young people to become part of our region's legacy by thinking about mining as a future career."

During Old Miners' Day, visitors are invited to go roughly 1,250 feet underground to see a working lead mine. The mine is cavernous, with roadways large enough to accommodate haul trucks, loaders, a maintenance shop and rock pillars containing ore. Guests 12 and older can register at the Doe Run's Old Miners' Day booth, located in the breezeway, and buses will transport guests to and from the mine site just a few minutes' drive away.

Above ground, mining equipment and a wall of mining history will be on display, along with a special gift for each visitor who completes the tour. More than 100 Doe Run employees will volunteer their time at the equipment demonstration and the mine tours to make Old Miners' Day a success.

Old Miners' Day is a celebration of the Viburnum area as one of the world's largest lead mining districts. The event attracts people and families from across the region. The variety of entertainment includes a parade, car show, musical performances, children's games, the Tiny Tots, Miss Viburnum pageants and more. The events will take place next to the Viburnum High School in the Viburnum Center parking lot.

Learn more about Old Miners' Day, including a full schedule of events, at https://www.oldminersdays.com/.

About The Doe Run Company

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri, and mines from one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com.

