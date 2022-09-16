Zayo Customer Pac-12 Wins IDC Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Award

Recognized in the Ubiquitous Deployment category, showcasing best-in-class use of flexible consumption models, vendor ecosystems and marketplaces

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure platform, is proud to announce its network partner, Pac-12 Networks, was recognized as a winner of the Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Award at IDC, the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services. This award recognizes organizations that are leaders in using digital infrastructure to transform their business, engage customers and employees, and accelerate business innovation.

In April, the Pac-12 named Zayo as an official partner of the Conference and its three flagship championship events: the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, and the Pac-12 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, presented by New York Life. This partnership gave the Pac-12 permanent connectivity through Zayo's network to several sports venues, enabling more reliability and significant savings by removing on-site production and satellite truck rolls. Now, the Pac-12 produces 850 live events annually via the remote production model through Zayo's network.

Zayo's Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) network is used as the primary Internet Service Provider (ISP) at Pac-12 Networks' corporate headquarters. The DIA network is engineered to deliver a fiber-based network with reliability, security and performance. The Pac-12 also leverages Zayo's Wavelength Network to broadcast live events from all 12 universities in its conference.

"Zayo's partnership with the Pac-12 has helped connect collegiate sports fans in and out of the stadium to top-quality programming," said Kimberly Storin, Chief Marketing Officer at Zayo. "As organizations aim to deliver best-in-class digital experiences that exceed end customer expectations, we believe Zayo's partnership with the Pac-12 contributes to our position as a leading provider of network infrastructure, solutions and services for organizations across all industries."

"Our biggest goal is providing the best experience for our customers and partners, and that's a goal we have shared with Zayo from the beginning," said Ryan Currier, SVP of Engineering and Products at Pac-12 Networks. "Zayo's high-performance fiber networks and infrastructure have allowed us to deliver the kind of top-quality programming our customer and partners want with the reliability and performance they expect from the Pac-12 Network."

To learn more about Zayo, please visit Zayo.com. To learn more about Pac-12 Networks, please visit Pac-12.com.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. is the leading global communications infrastructure platform, delivering a range of solutions, including fiber & transport, packet and managed edge services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone spanning 134,000 miles across North America and Europe. By providing this mission-critical bandwidth to its category-leading customers across the wireless, hyperscale, media, tech and finance industries, Zayo is fueling the innovations that are transforming society. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

About the Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by championing excellence in academics, athletics, and the well-being of our student-athletes. Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 continues to renew its undisputed claim as the "Conference of Champions," leading the nation with 541 NCAA team titles overall, over 200 more than the next closest conference. The Pac-12 also wholly owns and operates Pac-12 Networks, the Conference's sports media company that produces and distributes 850 live sporting events each season, making it one of the top live-sports producers in the country. Pac-12 Networks also offers extensive digital content via Pac-12.com, the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 official athletics websites and Pac-12 Insider. The Pac-12 Conference is comprised of 12 leading U.S. universities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. More information on the Pac-12 is available at Pac-12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005341/en/