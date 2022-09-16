Catheters Market | Increasing Demand and Dynamic Growth with Forecast 2031 | CAGR of 8.1%

Catheterization is type of co-procedure performed along with varied medical procedures including, angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, & neurological surgery

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Catheters Market by Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global catheters market was valued at $10,703 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $19,976 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period.

Rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global catheters market. At the same time, rise in geriatric population base across the world and increase in demand for sterile & disposable catheters supplement the market growth even more. Moreover, development of new catheters by a large number of key players is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Catheter is a thin tube made from medical grade materials that serve a comprehensive range of functions. They are medical devices that can easily be inserted in the patient’s body for the treatment of various diseases or even perform a surgical procedure. For instance, cardiovascular catheters are used to draw blood and provide treatments, including intravenous fluids, drugs, or blood transfusions. The scope of applications of catheters has widened, as they are used to treat various neurological, cardiovascular, urological, and other disorders, with the help of improved clinical practices and advanced technologies.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

Major Key Players Analyzed In The Report Are -

Becton Dickinson And Company,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Abbott Laboratories,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Johnson & Johnson,

Medtronic, Inc.,

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,

Stryker Corporation,

B. Braun Melsungen AG, and

Cook Medical.

These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and new product launches by the key players. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness among healthcare professional regarding use of catheters for the treatment and diagnosis of various disease including urological, kidney failures, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study -

Based on product, the cardiovascular catheters segment accounted for nearly half share of the catheters industry in 2017.

The urological catheters segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for a major share of the global catheters market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the catheters market during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

