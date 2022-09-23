GAUZY INTRODUCES CUTTING-EDGE SMART GLASS FOR TRAINS IN COLLABORATION WITH LG DISPLAY, TALGO & REHAU AT INNOTRANS 2022
Transforming train gazing into an interactive and dynamic surface providing all-in-one on-demand transparency or shading, privacy, and digital displays.BERLIN, GERMANY, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gauzy revealed its newest smart glass technologies for the first time ever at InnoTrans in Hall 1.1 stand 560, and in collaboration with industry leaders around the show, demonstrating how train OEMs, Tier 1 glazing suppliers, and operators can provide memorable and comfortable travel experiences for passengers.
The company’s PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) and SPD (suspended particle device) film interlayers are laminated into glass and switch on and off instantly allowing glass to dim to various degrees of opacity to control IR, UV, and visible light. Regulating visibility, daylight, glare, and heat has numerous advantages for both passengers and train companies. Instant at seat or system automated control of glass to block light provides passengers with visual and thermal comfort without blocking views, opacity for a private environment, and access to route information, infotainment, and time & location-based advertising through an engaging platform.
Train companies benefit from UV protection to preserve interiors, IR blocking for reduced HVAC load, an easy-to-clean solution reducing overhead costs and sanitary risks, and a future focused design for a strong brand association. Unique applications for the technology include conductor cabins, IGU railway compliant passenger windows, first class cabin partitions, and interior displays on dividers/partitions when paired with transparent OLED technology or projection.
Smart glass technologies by Gauzy are offered to OEM’s and Tier 1 suppliers as raw materials or through direct fulfillment based on a customer's specific requirements, and in collaboration with industry leaders, as witnessed by its displays at InnoTrans at its own booth and in its collaborators booths:
* LG Display SPD TOLED IGU - LG Display's state-of-the-art transparent OLED technology with Gauzy's SPD revealed for the first time in a railway compliant IGU laminated by industry leading glass fabricators AGC and OSG. Unique for railway, the specially tempered IGU configuration of LG Display’s 55" Transparent OLED display with SPD allows for resistance to impact and vibrations on glass for safety and an undisturbed viewing experience, while providing high contrast and vibrant polite advertising and messaging in shifting lighting conditions when SPD is tinted or a transparent window when SPD is on (clear mode).
* Talgo Segmented SPD & PDLC IGU Passenger Window - Gauzy announces leading Spain based railway OEM, Talgo, as its newest customer. Specially designed to meet Talgo requirements, Gauzy and Star Glass created SPD and PDLC passenger windows with individually controlled segments for zoned light control via an integrated capacitive touch system. This collaboration sets a new standard for passenger personalization and comfort, and positions Talgo as an early adopter of innovative solutions.
* REHAU – showcased in the DeutscheBahn Idea Train, Gauzy’s SPD that blocks up to 99% of light was utilized by REHAU to create a smart window and at seat control system that allows passengers to have shading with a view in this future focused demonstration that highlights next generation railway.
Smart glass technologies, integrated into railway compliant IGU (insulated glass unit) smart windows and partitions, allow glass or other transparent substrates to switch between opaque and transparent in milliseconds to regulate visibility, daylight, glare and heat for enhanced visual and thermal comfort, reduced cooling costs, and a greater sense of passenger autonomy and wellbeing. Products showcased in railway specific applications at Gauzy’s booth include:
* SPD LCG®: allows users to instantly tint windows with up to 99% light blocking for customized shading with a view. This eliminates the need for light blocking roller shades that limit scenic views, are hard to sanitize, and require regular maintenance, while lacking a minimalist and modern aesthetic. When in its darkest state, SPD also adds another layer of privacy.
* Combined PDLC and SPD LCG®: when the two technologies are combined, and paired with projection, they create a two-way display that can turn transparent for time and location updates, ambiance images, and commercial ad space for additional revenue or full transparency.
* Ambiance Management Solutions: a dimmable window paired with a mood lighting system controlled by users or a centralized and synchronized control panel for a personalized experience depending on time of day, weather conditions, or feelings.
* PDLC LCG®: offers unobstructed views when transparent or light filled privacy with fully blocked views when trains are passing through highly populated areas, or for staged experiences in tourist trains.
* Smart-Vision: a compact system that replaces rearview mirrors with high-definition cameras and interior displays, already chosen by over 40 operators, and by many bus, coach and truck OEMs, with more than 5000 vehicles equipped! The solution offers optimized visibility and enhanced ergonomics for greater driving comfort and safety.
Gauzy’s CEO Eyal Peso remarks “as the world shifts towards sustainable, fast, and safe travel options, the use of smart glass technologies with its distinct passenger and OEM advantages will lead the way in shading, privacy, infotainment, and ambiance solutions in trains. Introducing this market to our technologies through collaborations with industry leaders like LG Display, Rehau, Talgo, and StarGlass shows how we are laying the tracks for the future of railway travel - starting today”.
About Gauzy Ltd.
Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, The United States, Canada, China, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 50 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com, and our social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube.
