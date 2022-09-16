Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,200 in the last 365 days.

Spectra Logic Vail® Software Wins Best of Show by TVB Europe at IBC 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra Vail, a distributed multi-cloud data management software, was awarded ‘Best of Show’ by TVB Europe at the IBC 2022 tradeshow. TVB Europe is a leading media outlet serving traditional broadcast media.

Spectra Vail Multi-Cloud Data Management Software

Spectra Vail  centralizes data management across on-premises and multi-cloud architectures, enabling data access and placement within a single global namespace. Vail delivers policy-based data orchestration, streamlining workflows and reducing overall costs and complexities for organizations that want to leverage the power of the cloud. With Vail, organizations can take advantage of cloud services no matter where data is created or stored, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

 In addition to the 2022 Best of Show award by TVB Europe, Vail software has received four other industry awards this year:

  • NAB Product of the Year Award in the Cloud Computing and Storage category
  • Storries Cloud Product of the Year Award
  • DCS Storage Innovation of the Year Award Finalist
  • Cloud Computing Award Finalist for Best Cloud Migration Solution

“We are thrilled to have our latest multi-cloud data management software, Vail, recognized by so many industry torchbearers,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra Logic vice president of corporate marketing. “Today’s accolade is further validation of Vail’s exceptional features that enable organizations to leverage the power of the cloud and on-premises storage to accelerate and accomplish business goals.”

About Spectra Logic
Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

Follow Spectra Logic on social media: 

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic 

Instagram: @spectralogic 

 # # #

 

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Attachment 


Susan Merriman
Spectra Logic
303 449-6444,1378
susanm@spectralogic.com

Kim Pegnato
A3 Communications
781-835-7118
Kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com

You just read:

Spectra Logic Vail® Software Wins Best of Show by TVB Europe at IBC 2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.