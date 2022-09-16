Spectra Logic Vail® Software Wins Best of Show by TVB Europe at IBC 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra Vail, a distributed multi-cloud data management software, was awarded ‘Best of Show’ by TVB Europe at the IBC 2022 tradeshow. TVB Europe is a leading media outlet serving traditional broadcast media.

Spectra Vail Multi-Cloud Data Management Software

Spectra Vail centralizes data management across on-premises and multi-cloud architectures, enabling data access and placement within a single global namespace. Vail delivers policy-based data orchestration, streamlining workflows and reducing overall costs and complexities for organizations that want to leverage the power of the cloud. With Vail, organizations can take advantage of cloud services no matter where data is created or stored, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

In addition to the 2022 Best of Show award by TVB Europe, Vail software has received four other industry awards this year:

NAB Product of the Year Award in the Cloud Computing and Storage category

Award in the Cloud Computing and Storage category Storries Cloud Product of the Year Award

Award DCS Storage Innovation of the Year Award Finalist

Award Finalist Cloud Computing Award Finalist for Best Cloud Migration Solution

“We are thrilled to have our latest multi-cloud data management software, Vail, recognized by so many industry torchbearers,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra Logic vice president of corporate marketing. “Today’s accolade is further validation of Vail’s exceptional features that enable organizations to leverage the power of the cloud and on-premises storage to accelerate and accomplish business goals.”

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

