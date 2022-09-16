Electric Vehicle Market Size to Hit USD 980 Billion, Globally, by 2028 with a 4.80% CAGR: Says Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market size is estimated to reach from US$ 185 billion in 2021 to US$ 980 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Chevrolet Motor Company, Karma Automotive, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., WM Motor, Ford Motor Company, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Kia Corporation, Ampere Vehicles, Lucid Group, Inc., Tata Motors, Xiaopeng Motors, NIO, BYD Company Limited, Hero Electric, Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Rivain, Daimler AG, Tesla Inc., BMW AG., and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle (EV) Market By Module (On-Board Charger, Battery Cells & Packs, Infotainment System, and Others), By Charging Station (Super and Normal), By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Electric Vehicles), By Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), By Drivetrain (Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid, and Combined Hybrid), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global electric vehicle (EV) market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Overview:

Electric vehicles (EV), unlike gasoline-fueled vehicles, are powered by electricity. Instead of a gasoline engine, these vehicles use an electric motor that runs on a large quantity of energy from batteries. A variety of batteries are used in these vehicles. The electric vehicle was developed primarily to replace polluting traditional ways of transportation. As a result of various technological developments, it has gained in popularity.

It outperforms traditional automobiles in terms of fuel efficiency, carbon emissions, and maintenance, as well as ease of charging at home, a smoother ride, and less engine noise. Pure, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid batteries are the three primary types of electric car batteries. Electric vehicles are also slightly more expensive than gasoline-powered competitors, despite the fact that they do not require engine oil changes.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the Electric Vehicle market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 24.5% during 2022-2028.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) market was assessed at approximately USD 185 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 980 billion by 2028, based on primary research. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on vehicle type segment, Passenger cars dominate the market and have the highest CAGR.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region dominates the electric vehicle market.

Market Dynamics

Strict government restrictions and regulations toward vehicle emission are expected to drive the market’s growth

The expansion of the electric vehicle market has been helped by public awareness campaigns promoting the use of electric vehicles as well as an increase in the number of electric vehicle manufacturing plants. Electric vehicles employ low-emission technology that aids in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the resolution of other environmental challenges. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a number of developing economies are turning to long-term solutions. Concerns about emissions from traditional internal combustion engines have spurred demand for electric vehicles, which has benefited the global electric vehicle market. In many ways, such as motors, battery capacities, and other electrical components, an electric vehicle outperforms a typical IC-engine vehicle.

Despite the fact that electric vehicles have been shown to be superior to traditional vehicles, electric vehicles have a hefty price tag, which may lead to client apathy in this sector. The lack of charging stations in large cities is a significant impediment to the global electric vehicle market's expansion. Electric vehicles lack an alternative source of fuel, putting commute schedules in peril. The automobile may halt if the battery is completely depleted, putting the traveler in danger. These flaws in electric vehicles constitute a significant market disadvantage.

Competitors in Electric Vehicle Market:

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global electric vehicle market are;

Tesla Inc.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Ford Motor

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia Corporation

Tata Motors

BYD Company Limited

Hero Electric

Nissan Motors Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

General Motors

Rivain

Daimler AG

Chevrolet

BMW AG.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation

Electric Vehicle Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a detrimental effect on the automobile sector as a whole, and thus on the electric vehicle market as well. According to data supplied by the Society of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers (SMEV), new EV registrations of all types of electric vehicles fell by 20% during FY21 compared to FY20.

Furthermore, in the midst of the pandemic, various players are attempting to design novel techniques in order to maintain up with the situation, such as deploying electric cars for medical supplies because they provide economical transportation with outstanding agility. For instance, Omega Seiki Mobility has launched Rage+frost, a cold load carrier three-wheeler specifically built for vaccines, medicine, and food distribution in these difficult circumstances.

EV Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global electric vehicle market is segregated on the basis of module, charging station, propulsion, vehicle type, drivetrain, vehicle class, and region.

Rising demand for electric vehicles boosts battery cells

By module, the market is divided into on-board chargers, battery cells & packs, infotainment systems, and others. Rising demand for electric vehicles boosts battery cells and pack manufacturing unexpectedly. As a result of this element, automotive battery makers or suppliers are always focused on research and development, which has helped to reduce battery costs. This aspect enables the market to develop at the fastest CAGR. By charging station, the market is segmented in super and normal. Normal charging stations dominate the market, as the majority of customers choose to charge their vehicle at home while it is idle. By propulsion, the market is classified into battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. The battery electric vehicle segment dominates the market, but hybrid electric vehicles are predicted to increase at the fastest rate in the forecasted years.

Passenger cars dominate the market

By vehicle type, the market is divided into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars dominate the market and have the highest CAGR. By drivetrain, the market is segmented into series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and combined hybrid. The series hybrid drive train segment dominates the market because it provides maximum efficiency when driving on city streets or in congested areas. In comparison to parallel hybrid vehicles, series hybrid vehicles have higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. By vehicle class, the market is segmented into luxury and mid-priced. Mid-priced vehicles segment dominates the market and also has the highest CAGR.

Regional Dominance: (Future of Electric Vehicle Market)

Asia Pacific region dominates the electric vehicle market

Asia Pacific electric vehicle industry is dominated by China, which is the world's leading manufacturer of electric vehicles and exporter of significant component parts for electric vehicles. According to the IEA's worldwide electric vehicle projection, China will be the market leader in 2030, with a share of roughly 57%. Furthermore, foreign manufacturers such as General Motors and Volkswagen are stepping up their operations in China. Because of rising population consumption, the European area is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

April 2021: Toyota Motor Corporation introduced Toyota bZ, a new BEV product line that includes a comprehensive range of models. By 2025, the business plans to introduce 15 BEV models, including seven new Toyota bZ BEV variants.

October 2020: Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) and BYD Firm Ltd. formed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company dedicated to the development of commercial BEVs.

The global electric vehicle market is segmented as follows:

By Module

On-Board Charger

Battery Cells & Packs

Infotainment System

Others

By Charging Station

Normal

Super

By Propulsion

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell electric Vehicles

Plug-In Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Drivetrain

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

By Vehicle Class

Luxury

Mid-Priced

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 185 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 980 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Chevrolet Motor Company, Karma Automotive, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., WM Motor, Ford Motor Company, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Kia Corporation, Ampere Vehicles, Lucid Group, Inc., Tata Motors, Xiaopeng Motors, NIO, BYD Company Limited, Hero Electric, Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Rivain, Daimler AG, Tesla Inc., BMW AG., and Others Key Segment By Module, Charging Station, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Drivetrain, Vehicle Class, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Module, Charging Station, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Drivetrain, Vehicle Class, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

