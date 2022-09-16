Megacity Review™ (MCR), a literary arts journal for underrepresented voices, launches its inaugural writing contest.

With the advent of Hispanic Heritage month, Megacity Review™ offers up to $1000 for fiction and non-fiction stories for authors of color and their allies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megacity Review™, a literary arts journal for underrepresented voices, launched its inaugural writing contest in fiction and non-fiction. With populations in urban centers being comprised of people from around the world, MCR is betting on their interactions to make for compelling stories. “Living in large cities, known as megacities, you interact with people from all over the world, from all kinds of backgrounds,” said Genaro Trejo, MCR Editor-In-Chief. “Their connections make for fascinating story telling, yet talented writers are often overwhelmed by the publishing process.” Mr.Trejo, who helped finance movies such as “The Invention of Lying” with Rick Gervais and “The Tao of Steve” with Sandra Bullock, is supportive of new and emerging voices. “During these times of uncertainly, representation is an important component that is often overlooked in publishing. We are here to help alleviate the issue,” stated Trejo.A registered non-profit, MCR works to help writers of color, women and their allies build and expand their literary communities. The contest will be initially screened by MCR editorial staff which is headed up by MCR managing editor, Lisa McKamy (University of Chicago Press). Winners will be chosen by Robinne Lee ( www.robinlee.com ), actor and author of “The Idea of You,” and Richard Villegas, Jr., whose work inspired the Starz series, “Vida.” Submissions will be taken until November 30 and the Non Fungible Token (NFT) is expected in January 2023. See www.megacityreview.org/submissions for more details.About Megacity Review™MCR publishes and highlights underrepresented voices including Latinx, African American, Asian & Pacific Islander authors and their allies. Founded by social entrepreneur and East Los Angeles native Genaro Trejo, MCR is a subsidiary of Stem the Slide, a registered 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. MCR published twice annually by NFT. For media requests please contact submissions@megacityreview.org