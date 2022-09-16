Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE) –  Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Baltimore County.

At about 12:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Edmondson Avenue for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a black Acura RDX struck the side of a backhoe that was being escorted by two pickup trucks from the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration. The Acura then struck the rear of the front pickup truck.

The driver of the Acura, Quiana Yvette Washington, 39, of Baltimore, was declared deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The outer loop of I-695 was shut down for about six hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the case. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

