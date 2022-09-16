Nominate a 7-12 Mississippi Teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 1, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) invites nominations and applications for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The award is the highest honor the United States gives to teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science.

Two Mississippi 7-12 teachers will be selected for the 2022-23 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science education.

Parents, students, fellow educators, or members of the public can nominate a 7-12 grade teacher who teaches science, technology, engineering, or mathematics as part of their contracted teaching responsibilities at the 7-12 grade level. Teachers may also nominate themselves.

Eligible teachers must have at least five years of full-time employment as a K-12 teacher prior to the 2022-2023 academic school year, with science, technology, engineering, or mathematics teaching duties during each of the past five years. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 9, 2023. Teachers must complete the application process by Feb. 6, 2023.

“There are so many Mississippi 7th - 12th-grade teachers deserving of a PAEMST award for their dedication to students in the subject areas of science and mathematics,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “I encourage friends, families, and colleagues to nominate a teacher who is achieving positive student outcomes and is passionate about teaching and learning. Teachers may also strongly consider nominating themselves.”

Congress established the PAEMST Awards in 1983. The award recognizes teachers with deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation’s teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Each year PAEMST alternates between recognizing K-6 and 7-12 grade teachers. The 2023-24 PAEMST cycle will award the nation’s top teachers who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science in grades K-6.

To nominate a teacher or apply, visit: paemst.org .

Resources:

PAEMST webinars to support applicants throughout the application process

Video from previous awardees

MDE’s PAEMST webpage

MDE PAEMST State Coordinators:

Science, Dr. Kevin Gaylor, kgaylor@mdek12.org

Mathematics, Tommisha Johnson, tjohnson@mdek12.org

Tammy Crosetti, tcrosetti@mdek12.org