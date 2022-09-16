Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: First Exhibition of Real Estate Achieves $40 Million Live at Sotheby’s in Monumental Sale

15 September 2022 Live Auction at Sotheby's New York: Westlake Village, CA, Lot 2 15 September 2022 Live Auction at Sotheby's New York: Bidding 15 September 2022 Live Auction at Sotheby's New York: Jackson, WY, Lot 3 15 September 2022 Live Auction at Sotheby's New York: Auctioneer Frank Trunzo

Luxury auction firm announces historic achievement, with $40 million in sales as exhibition of properties auctions live for the first time at Sotheby's New York

This was a key step forward in our partnership with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, allowing us another opportunity to present our clients with an expanded depth of offerings to suit all of their needs.” — Josh Pullan, Head of Global Luxury Division for Sotheby’s

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate matching multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth buyers worldwide, today announced $40 million in sales as part of its September Global Sale.

As one of the firm’s most highly anticipated and largest events of the year, bidding for a selection of marquee offerings culminated live at Sotheby’s New York on Thursday, with competitive bidding from 56 bidders from the United States, China, and Mexico—a 60% increase in average bidder count—and a 90% sell-through rate.

Featured in The Luxury Edit series at Sotheby’s from 6-12 September and international client events in London, Singapore, and Dubai, the auction marks the first-ever exhibition of real estate to gavel live at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury.

As part of the sale, an additional $70 million in offerings spanning North America, Europe, and Thailand are available for digital bidding the remainder of the month.

Through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Sold Live on 15 September/Pending Sale:

• 1120 Guilford Court, Near Washington D.C., Virginia

In cooperation with Ron Mangas of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

• 900 West Stafford Road, Westlake Village, California

In cooperation with Joanie Young and Cathie Messina of Sotheby's International Realty

• 2205 North Nowlin Trail, Jackson, Wyoming

In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

• Casa Naga, Tulum Beach, Quintana Roo

In cooperation with Gerard Longo of Madison Estates Sotheby's International Realty

• 40288 Pine Bench Road, Oak Glen, California

In cooperation with Karen Pierce of DIY Real Estate Now

• 29641 State Road 70 East, Sarasota, Florida

In cooperation with top listing agent Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

• 2120 Whaley Avenue, Pensacola, Florida

In cooperation with Rachael Whibbs of Levin Rinke Realty

Available for Digital Bidding:

• Crans-Montana, Switzerland

In cooperation with Daniel Ittig of Luxury 778, Contemporary Swiss Alps Villa

Bidding Opens 22 September

Luxury and elegance abound in this contemporary Swiss villa in Crans-Montana, listed for $16.8 million CHF and with a presale estimate between $8.5 million CHF and $15 million CHF. With an unobstructed, 180-degree panoramic view of the Swiss Alps from either of the large open living rooms, enjoy a high quality of living and unmatched landscapes year-round.

• 3996 Inverness Drive, Houston, Texas

In cooperation with James R Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

Bidding Now Open Through 21 September

Tucked away in the bucolic Tall Timbers section of Houston’s exclusive River Oaks sits this English Manor Estate, listed for $17.9 million and selling No Reserve. Centrally located just minutes from the heartbeat of the city, world-class shopping and fine dining, this storybook manor sits among the trees and is surrounded by stunning Parterre Gardens and fountains that transport you to another time and place while offering all you expect in a modern home.

• Villa 22, Samujana, Koh Samui, Thailand

In cooperation with Cobby Leathers of List Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding Opens 23 September

Known as one of the island’s most coveted luxury residences, Samujana is the gem of Koh Samui. This gated boutique community has thought of everything to create a truly tranquil escape: 24-hour security, private direct beach access, private chefs on call, and an in-villa treatment room with Thai practitioners are just a few of the amenities. Listed for $4 million with a pre-sale estimate between $2.5 million and $3.5 million, the villa’s living and entertaining space seamlessly merge the indoors and outdoors.

• Villa 17, Amanpuri, Thailand

In cooperation with Prakaipeth Meechoosarn of CBRE

Bidding Opens 23 September

A world of uninhibited luxury and timeless style awaits at Amanpuri—the ultra-luxe beach resort community with a worldwide reputation for personal service, fine cuisine, and carefully curated experiences. Set overlooking the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea, the four-bedroom Ocean Villa, listed for $18 million with a pre-sale estimate between $12.5 million and $17.5 million, has all the beauty, simplicity, and service of an Aman resort, paired with the comfort and seclusion of a private home.

• 0 Highway 1, Big Sur, California

In cooperation with Vilia Kakis Gilles of Sotheby’s International Realty

Bidding Opens 29 September

Listed for $11.995 million, this stunning property is truly a California paradise with four contiguous lots and over 100 acres of redwood forest and coastal views. The iconic Lodge house is made for large gatherings with six bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath and views of the redwoods.

December Global Sale:

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is currently consigning properties for it’s final global sale of the year, which will be held in December. Simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional exposure in London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the properties hand-picked for inclusion will benefit from international reach and positioning alongside the finest art and luxury goods in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s.

In addition to bidding closing live at the Sotheby’s auction house in New York City, buyers may also bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

A limited number of consignments are now being accepted. Enquiries may be submitted at +1 212.984.3890 or GlobalAuctionCollection.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

Quotes:

“Our annual global sales are always our most highly sought-after consignment events, and this year, we’re honored to have had the gavel go down live at Sotheby’s New York for these esteemed properties,” said Chad Roffers, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “This was a historic moment for Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and our clientele to be a part of our first live auction.”

“We look forward to our next global sale this December, also closing live at the storied Sotheby’s auction house,” said Laura Brady, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Since our acquisition in November, we have become part of an even greater vision with Sotheby’s, and we look forward to continuing to service all real estate brands and clients worldwide, now with this incredible additional synergy and reach.”

“We were thrilled to integrate real estate into our broader luxury auctions week in New York. This was another key step forward in our new partnership with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, allowing us another opportunity to present our clients with an expanded depth of offerings to suit all of their needs and desires,” said Josh Pullan, Head of Global Luxury Division for Sotheby’s.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions:

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Now Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the firm continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it is committed to furthering homeownership through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Board of Directors:

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently under the leadership of Co-Founders Laura Brady, CEO, and Chad Roffers, President, alongside a Board of Directors of Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. and Sotheby’s executives, including from Anywhere, Charlotte Simonelli, EVP and CFO, and from Sotheby’s, Charles F. Stewart, CEO, and Jean-Luc Berrebi, CFO. The Board is chaired by Philip A. White, CEO and President of Sotheby's International Realty, an Anywhere brand.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board:

The Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.