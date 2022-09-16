Funds totaling more than $7.6 million distributed to eligible fishing stakeholders for Hurricane Florence relief

MOREHEAD CITY

More than $7.6 million in federal financial relief is on its way to eligible members of fishing industries that sustained income losses or damages from Hurricane Florence.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries issued funds today to 103 seafood dealers and processors, for-hire fishing operations, bait and tackle shops, and ocean fishing piers deemed eligible for relief from the Federally Funded Fishery Disaster Relief Program for Hurricane Florence. Payments were made in the following categories:

Stakeholder Category Number

Compensated Award Seafood Dealers and Processors 68 $6,556,857.15 For-Hire Fishing Operations 26 $454,659.42 Bait & Tackle Shops 4 $267,008.69 Ocean Fishing Piers 5 $349,092.74 Total 103 $7,627,618.00

These amounts compensated for 100% of approved losses of For-Hire Operations and Bait & Tackle Shops, 52.43% of approved losses of Seafood Dealers and Processors, and 33.93% of approved losses of Ocean Fishing Piers.

North Carolina received about $7.7 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to assist in the economic recovery of losses and damages caused by Hurricane Florence through direct payments to qualified participants. $92,654 was used for administration of the relief program.

Financial payouts were based on the loss of revenue in the months of September, October, and November of 2018 relative to the previous three-year revenue average during the same time period, along with damages caused by Hurricane Florence. Applicants were required to provide an affidavit, a North Carolina Substitute W-9, and supporting materials that documented revenue loss and property damage.

Commercial fishermen and aquaculture operations were compensated by the State Funded Hurricane Florence Relief Program in 2019 and therefore were not eligible to apply for this program unless they were also a member of an eligible stakeholder group.