MaineCare Seed Adjustments to be Made; Review Q4’22 Reports by October 15, 2022

The recovery of Q4’22 MaineCare Seed will occur in the October 2022 subsidy payment. The Maine DOE is asking Districts to review their reports by October 15, 2022 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, and submit disputes, student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q4’22 by October 15, 2022.

To access the MaineCare Seed reports, please follow the instructions below.

Log into NEO using the link below https://neo.maine.gov/DOE/neo/Dashboard Click on the Student Data tab Click on the Student Report tab Select MaineCare in the Reporting Area drop-down Choose the quarterly Seed report and the report type (private/public) Click view report button export button Once the report appears on the screen, choose the export button. You may export the reports to Excel but, please be aware that there may be multiple worksheet tabs within the workbook. Save the file to your computer.

To dispute a claim: If you disagree that a particular student or time period should not be on the report, please send an email with the following information for each State Student ID to stephanie.clark@maine.gov.

State Student ID

The reason that you disagree

Identify the type of report: public or private

Quarter in which the claims are located

Service provided dates (From and To)

Total amount of Seed being disputed

Summer services:

Students must be enrolled for the time period they are receiving educational services. This means that students that are receiving extended school year services in district or extended school year services in an out of district placement must have a primary enrollment for that time period in order for the MDOE to have the most accurate enrollment data to determine SAU responsibility for MaineCare Seed.

If you have difficulty logging into NEO:

Anyone who currently has Special Education Director permissions to the Special Education module, will automatically have permissions to access MaineCare reports. As in the past, if a new staff member needs permission to access this module, a request from the Superintendent to the Maine DOE helpdesk will be necessary. The helpdesk contact information is medms.helpdesk@maine.gov or 207-624-6896.

Please contact stephanie.clark@maine.gov for more information or technical assistance related to MaineCare Seed.